British tourist dies, girlfriend in ICU after suspected drink spiking in Thailand; tips to keep yourself safe at unfamiliar bars

Travelling abroad is often associated with relaxation and exploration, but incidents involving drink spiking have raised growing concerns about safety in popular tourist destinations. A recent case in Thailand has brought renewed attention to this issue. A British tourist, Tom Pardhy, 38, died suddenly while travelling with his girlfriend Naomi Raksha, 31, after they had spent several weeks exploring the country.

While the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, concerns were raised after Naomi’s family alleged that the couple may have consumed spiked drinks. Naomi was reportedly rushed to the hospital in critical condition and required intensive care.

Sharing an update, her brother Jonathan Raksha said: “On Friday, March 6, our family received news my sister Naomi was intubated in ICU. In addition, roughly 24 hours later we learned her loving boyfriend Tom was found unresponsive. Naomi is now in a treatment centre recovering physically, mentally & spiritually.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Another update posted on Tom’s Instagram account by his family on March 11 mentioned, “It is with indescribable grief and sadness that we are writing to tell you of the sudden, accidental and unexpected death of our dear Tom in Bangkok last Friday 6th of March.”

It added, “We are keeping what we know about the circumstances of his death within our close family and friends, and ask that any questions about exactly what has happened are not asked here. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

The incident has drawn attention not just because of its severity, but also because of similar cases reported globally, where tourists have fallen ill or been harmed after consuming tampered drinks. Authorities have acknowledged the situation and are offering support, according to Metro UK.

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While such cases are not the norm, they raise important questions about awareness, prevention, and how travellers can better protect themselves without becoming overly anxious. To understand this in more detail, we spoke with an expert.

The most common ways in which drink spiking or alcohol contamination occurs

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Drink spiking most commonly occurs when sedative substances such as benzodiazepines, GHB, or excessive alcohol are added to a person’s beverage without their knowledge. This can happen in crowded environments where drinks are left unattended, accepted from strangers, or handled by someone else, even briefly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T o m P a r d h y (@tompardhy)

Early warning signs

Early warning signs are often subtle and can escalate quickly. Dr Reddy mentions, “Individuals may experience sudden dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, nausea, blurred vision, or a feeling of disorientation that is disproportionate to the amount of alcohol consumed.”

He adds that a key red flag is “when symptoms appear rapidly or feel significantly stronger than expected.” In some cases, he says, there may also be memory gaps or difficulty maintaining balance. Recognising this mismatch between intake and physical response is critical.

Steps individuals can take to reduce their risk of drink spiking

“Prevention is largely behavioural, and situational awareness plays a crucial role,” stresses Dr Reddy, adding that individuals should always keep their drinks within sight and avoid leaving them unattended, even momentarily. It is advisable to accept drinks only from trusted sources and preferably watch them being prepared or opened.

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Additionally, pacing alcohol consumption and remaining aware of one’s physical state helps in identifying any unusual symptoms early.

Immediate actions to take when a drink has been tampered with and consumed

If drink spiking is suspected, Dr Reddy recommends prioritising immediate safety. “The individual should stop consuming the drink right away and inform a trusted friend, staff member, or security personnel.”

Companions should stay with the person at all times and monitor their symptoms closely. Dr Reddy explains, “If there is any sign of severe drowsiness, confusion, vomiting, or loss of consciousness, it is important to seek medical attention without delay. Hydration can help, but it should not replace medical evaluation in moderate to severe cases.”

“If possible, preserving the drink for testing and noting the timeline of symptoms can assist medical professionals. Prompt action can significantly reduce risks and ensure appropriate care is provided in time,” concludes the expert.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.