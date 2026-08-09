Dr Shriram Nene’s health advice: Don’t rely only on ‘normal’ test results, understand your risk

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, believes not all normal test reports tell the whole story. “A ‘normal’ result is useful – but it is not the whole risk story. BMI, glucose, cholesterol, waist, blood pressure, family history and habits must be read together,” he wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
His advice? “Don’t chase every test. Have the right risk conversation.”
Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, agrees with Dr Nene, explaining why normal blood test results do not always equate to optimal health.
“Most lab parameters are designed to detect advanced or clinically significant abnormalities, not early or functional changes in the body,” she says, adding that conditions such as hormonal imbalances, autoimmune disorders, and early-stage deficiencies may not immediately show up on standard blood panels.
“It is also important to understand that reference ranges are based on population averages, not individual baselines, so a value within range may still be suboptimal for a specific person,” she tells indianexpress.com.
View this post on Instagram
For example, Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says that a normal fasting blood sugar on the report does not always mean a person is metabolically healthy.
According to him, blood sugar shows the final stage of metabolic dysfunction, and “before glucose levels rise, people may already experience weight gain around the abdomen, fatty liver, abnormal cholesterol, high blood pressure, or increasing insulin levels”.
Dr Ghody says that blood sugar can stay normal for years while insulin resistance gradually develops. Thus, these blood tests are useful, just not always complete, he reiterates.
“Regular check-ups, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, getting enough sleep, and timely medical advice are the best ways to prevent metabolic disease,” says Dr Ghody.
Dr Reddy concurs, stating that tracking symptoms over time becomes critical because many conditions evolve gradually and may only become apparent through patterns rather than isolated events.
“Consistent documentation helps bridge the gap between subjective experience and clinical evidence. Individuals can maintain a simple health log noting symptoms, duration, triggers, diet, sleep, and stress levels. Even basic tracking over a few weeks can provide valuable insights that support more accurate and timely diagnosis,” she suggests.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.