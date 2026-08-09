Dr Shriram Nene’s health advice: Don’t rely only on ‘normal’ test results, understand your risk

Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, believes not all normal test reports tell the whole story. “A ‘normal’ result is useful – but it is not the whole risk story. BMI, glucose, cholesterol, waist, blood pressure, family history and habits must be read together,” he wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post.

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His advice? “Don’t chase every test. Have the right risk conversation.”

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, agrees with Dr Nene, explaining why normal blood test results do not always equate to optimal health.