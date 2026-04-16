Telugu actor Varun Tej sustains ‘severe knee fracture’, undergoes surgery; sister Niharika Konidela says, ‘Currently recovering’

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Telugu action star Varun Tej recently suffered a “severe knee fracture” and underwent surgery, according to his sister and actor Niharika Konidela. In an Instagram post, Niharika mentioned that he sustained the injury while practising volleyball for their upcoming sports drama, Bhari. “He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” Niharika, who is producing the film, added.
She continued, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To gain specialised insight into such injuries and surgical procedures, we reached out to Dr Gazanfar B Patel, a senior consultant and orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
Explaining that a severe knee fracture involves a break in one or more bones that make up the knee joint, like the kneecap, the lower end of the thigh bone, or the upper part of the shin bone, Dr Patel said: “These injuries typically occur during high-impact activities such as jumping, sudden twists, or falls. Since the knee supports body weight, even a small fracture can affect walking and movement.”
If the bones are misaligned or the joint surface is damaged, surgery becomes necessary. “The goal is to fix the bones in the right position using plates, screws, or rods. This helps ensure proper healing and lowers the risk of long-term issues like joint stiffness or early arthritis,” said Dr Patel.
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What does the recovery phase look like?
Stressing that recovery usually starts with rest and limited movement to let the bone heal, Dr Patel told indianexpress.com, “Physiotherapy is gradually introduced to restore strength and flexibility. Weight-bearing often starts slowly and then increases step by step. Full recovery can take several months, depending on the severity of the injury.”
Yes, with proper treatment and consistent rehabilitation, most people can return to their usual routine. “The focus should be on gradual progress, avoiding strain, and closely following medical advice to safely regain strength and stability.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.