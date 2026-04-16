Telugu actor Varun Tej sustains ‘severe knee fracture’, undergoes surgery; sister Niharika Konidela says, ‘Currently recovering’

Telugu action star Varun Tej recently suffered a “severe knee fracture” and underwent surgery, according to his sister and actor Niharika Konidela. In an Instagram post, Niharika mentioned that he sustained the injury while practising volleyball for their upcoming sports drama, Bhari. “He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” Niharika, who is producing the film, added.

She continued, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.