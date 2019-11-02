Telltale signs your bones are not as healthy as you would like them to be

If you believe bone health is something that shouldn’t concern a 20-something individual, you are grossly mistaken. Gone are the days when bone health (or lack thereof) was associated with old age; when weak bones were signs you have officially aged. Long hours at work, a sedentary lifestyle, and a poor diet have all been contributing to bones becoming brittle and losing their density, regardless of the age scale.

Here are some signs you have been taking your bones for granted and it is time to stop.

Brittle nails

Notice your nails. Have they been chipping or breaking too much lately? Bad nails are signs there is a calcium deficiency in the body. Calcium is necessary to keep the bones healthy and running. You get your calcium from dairy products and green leafy vegetables. Maybe you have not been consuming enough of these. Time to make a change in your diet.

Poor grip

Are you having trouble opening jars and water bottles? Well, you should not be. Having a bad grip is an indication of a poor bone density. Experts say that there is a connection between your grip strength and bone density in the hips, spine and forearm. Maybe you should check with your doctor, who could suggest some exercises and dietary changes.

Sudden fractures

Did you suddenly fracture your leg trying to do something as harmless as rising from a chair? Fractures are big indicators of bone weakness. Especially if you break a leg doing something incredibly simple. Not to alarm you, but this could also be an early indication of osteoporosis. It might be time to get your bones checked.

Getting shorter

Experts suggest that losing height is a real thing, which mostly happens when the bone mass decreases. Shrinking can happen to people who are at a certain age, and it need not be an alarming thing. According to studies conducted in the past, human beings “shrink about a quarter to a third of an inch per decade for every decade after 40”, on average. But if you notice yourself losing height rapidly, you must visit a doctor.

Low level of estrogen

This is for women who are going through menopause. During this time, the estrogen production decreases in the body. As a result, bone health can suffer. But, worry not. You can check with your doctor who may suggest a hormone-replacement therapy. Additionally, dietary changes and regular exercising can ensure healthier bones for a longer period.