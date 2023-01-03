The risk of having rusk: Is your favourite tea-time snack healthy?

Many people like to have their chai with rusk, often dipped in the beverage. Many others, like to munch on it when feeling hungry at odd times. But, is rusk healthy? That is exactly what we intend to find out today.

“The minute you dig deeper, you will find that rusk is actually nothing but a baked blend of refined flour, sugar, cheap oils, extra gluten and a couple of food additives that are potentially harmful too,” said Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, nutritionist and diabetes educator, and founder of The Health Pantry. According to her, what makes this combination detrimental to health is that each of these ingredients will do one or both of the following:

*Spike blood glucose levels

*Increase inflammation

“Daily or frequent consumption of rusk means unstable glucose levels (which leads to insulin resistance) and systemic inflammation (which leads to an overall sense of metabolic unease in the body). Rusk also promotes the growth of bad bacteria in your gut leading to compromised immunity, inadequate digestion and absorption of nutrients, and unnecessary food cravings,” Tibrewala told indianexpress.com.

Long story short, rusk (even the ones that claim to be healthy with “suji”) has no benefit to offer whatsoever, Tibrewala exclaimed. “It impacts your gut, your immunity, your hormonal health, causes fat gain, increases stress in the body, causes lethargy, leads to more food cravings and so on,” she added.

Shikha Gupta, a hormonal expert, nutritionist and health coach, decoded the ingredients of rusk in detail:

Refined wheat flour/maida: It is a highly processed form of wheat flour, with bran, vitamins, and minerals stripped from it. So, there is no fibre in it.

Sugar: It is only adding to your empty calorie intake. “Even if you’re avoiding sugar for the rest of your day, you will exceed your usual day’s sugar intake by just having two rusks,” Gupta mentioned.

Refined vegetable oil: It is, again, highly processed by heat treatment and does not have any nutritional benefits. By consuming it, you’ll only increase inflammation in your body.

Semolina/rava/suji: Though it is made from wheat, it is also stripped of all the fibre and nutrients.

Preservatives, food additives, emulsifiers, and artificial flavours: If you come across certain chemical names or numbers that don’t make sense to you, then it may have all these added to it. “They are used for extending the shelf life of the product, but not your health,” Gupta said.

Another concern is food colour; often caramel colour or brown food colouring is added to give rusk a brown colour. “This colour can be harmful to health. This is usually done to make the rusk with maida look more like wheat, and to give it a baked look,” said Digvijay Singh, a holistic health coach.

While Tibrewala suggests having better tea accompaniments like seeng-chana or roasted makhana, if you still love to have rusk, here’s what to keep in mind.

“Multigrain rusk can also contain maida. So, always look for 100 per cent whole wheat or 100 per cent semolina rusk,” said Singh, while emphasising on reading labels, and exercising portion control. “Never sit with the whole packet. Always control the portion size. Read the labels before buying any product,” Singh said.

To understand better, look at some of the common ingredients that are listed at the back of almost all the rusk packages. “Remember that the ingredients list always starts with an ingredient that is in large amounts in that product and the list follows in the descending order of their amounts,” Tibrewala shared.

