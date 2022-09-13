scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Replace sugar in your tea with this desi herb

"It is not as sweet but with each sip, the sweetness builds up to a substantial feel," nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi shared

sugar, mulethi, teaDo you add sugar to your tea? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people just can’t do without their morning cuppa as it helps overcome lethargy and stress, and gives an instant energy boost. While drinking tea in moderation may not be bad for you, adding a teaspoon (or two) of sugar to it is not the best idea. Earlier, nutritionist Pooja Makhija had mentioned that sugar contains no nutritional benefits and often leads to weight gain, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar.

“One teaspoon of sugar two times a day, 365 days, is four kilos of weight gained in a year. In 10 years, it’ll be 40 kilos, only because I didn’t want to give up on this one spoon of sugar in my daily cup of caffeine. This is called small change, big loss,” she had said. As such, should you completely do away with any sweetness in your daily cup of tea? Perhaps, not!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi shared a ‘desi’ alternative for sugar which will not just add the required amount of sweetness to your chai but also serve a host of health benefits. Wondering what this wonder ingredient is? It’s licorice or mulethi! “Mulethi or licorice is a root and provides a mild, throaty sweetness,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhuvan Rastogi (@bhuvan_rastogi) 

Rastogi added, “I have been using mulethi powder or licorice root powder in my tea for the last 1 year and don’t feel the need for sugar at all; it is not as sweet but with each sip, the sweetness builds up to a substantial feel.”

The expert added that mulethi provides “mild sweetness to the throat” and helps in “reducing cough”. “There are plenty of recorded benefits of mulethi such as potent antioxidants, helps in gut issues, ulcers, respiratory conditions, bacteria and cavities,” he said.

mulethi, sugar, tea Mulethi has a host of health benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, as per Rastogi, it’s an underexplored herb and “needs need more studies to prove benefits conclusively”.

ALSO READ |Ayurveda says the number of meals you have in a day can make you a ‘rogi’, ‘bhogi’ or ‘yogi’

He added that according to guidelines, “it’s totally safe to consume 1-5 grams of mulethi per day. I would suggest sticking to less than a gram to be totally safe. 1 gram is about 1 tablespoon mulethi powder.”

Advertisement

The nutritionist suggested avoiding processed forms of licorice in any packaged product as that can be in higher concentrations. “It also interferes with cardiac medications, so avoid it if you are on specific meds,” he concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi News Live Updates: Draft delimitation order for Delhi municipal war...Premium
Delhi News Live Updates: Draft delimitation order for Delhi municipal war...
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:00:55 am
Next Story

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be released today; exam from September 16

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday
Delhi Confidential

Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet
Emmy Awards

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in rescue
Azad Market building collapse

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in rescue

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artwork
Exhibition aims to glorify India’s art and culture through choicest artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement