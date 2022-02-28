From tea and coffee to fruits and veggies: Best food choices for your liver

Liver is the powerhouse of the body. It performs a variety of essential tasks and helps with producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile, in addition to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates. Additionally, it also breaks down toxins like alcohol, medications, and natural byproducts of metabolism.

According to nutritionist Pritika Bedi, who is the founder of Healthsake, with various health functions that it performs, keeping the liver in good shape is incredibly important for maintaining health, and for that one can begin by “having a balanced diet“.

Bedi lists some food items that can be good for the liver; read on.

Tea: Tea has antioxidants that can help in enhancing liver health. Black and green tea may help improve enzyme and fat levels in the liver. Regular consumption can help in maintaining the good health of the liver. Specifically, green tea can improve levels of liver enzymes, cut back on oxidative stress, and reduce liver fat.

Tofu: Tofu is good for your liver because it is made of soy, and can help reduce fat buildup in the liver. Being a healthy protein alternative, soy and tofu are good additions for liver health. Some soy foods include edamame, tempeh, miso, soybean sprouts, soy nuts; some non-dairy yogurts are good for liver health, too.

Some non-dairy yogurts are good for liver health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Some non-dairy yogurts are good for liver health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Fruits: Fruits, in moderation, can help keep your liver healthy. Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits can help. Vitamin C in oranges aids in the prevention of fat buildup in the liver.

Similarly, antioxidants in grapefruits have been shown to protect the liver. Some other fruits like cranberries and blueberries have antioxidants, too. These have been shown to help protect the liver from damage and slow the development of scar tissue. Likewise, blueberry extract and grape seed extract may slow the growth of liver cancer cells, but more research is required.

Oats: Oats are good for the liver because they are rich in fibre. Being antioxidant-rich, oats are known to speed a healthy liver recovery. It has also been shown to slow down the death of damaged liver cells. Some similar high-fibre foods include grains and beans.

Coffee: Coffee in moderation can have some health benefits. It is linked to a reduced risk of liver disease. Studies have shown drinking coffee lowers the risk of cirrhosis, or permanent liver damage, in people with chronic liver disease. Drinking in moderation can reduce the risk of developing liver cancer.

Include a handful of nuts like almonds in your daily diet. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Include a handful of nuts like almonds in your daily diet. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Vegetables: Adding cruciferous vegetables to your diet can boost your immune system, help prevent chronic diseases, and enhance mental health. Cruciferous vegetables are especially beneficial for liver health. These include broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, spinach, and more. They can also help prevent and fight non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Similarly, greens like spinach are also packed with powerful glutathione antioxidants and can help improve liver function.

ALSO READ | Why Ayurveda recommends against consuming curd at night, and on a daily basis

Nuts: Healthy sources of fats such as nuts can reduce inflammation. Being an easy snack, nuts can help to keep your liver healthy. They are rich in vitamin E and plant compounds, and can reduce the risk of alcoholic liver disease. Include a handful of nuts like almonds in your daily diet as they are considered healthy fats and are also good for your heart.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!