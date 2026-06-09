Tea, coffee, fruit juice: What not to eat on an empty stomach

What not to eat on an empty stomach? (Photo: AI)

Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja recently shared a list of foods she believes should not be consumed on an empty stomach. In an Instagram video, she cautioned against starting the day with citrus fruits such as pineapple and apple, green tea, tea and coffee, spicy foods, and fruit juices.

But are these foods really harmful on an empty stomach? According to Dr Sujit Nair, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Endoscopy at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the idea that certain foods should never be eaten on an empty stomach is often overstated.

“For most healthy individuals, foods such as apples, citrus fruits, pineapple, tea, coffee, or even fruit juices are not inherently harmful. What matters is a person’s digestive sensitivity and underlying health conditions.”