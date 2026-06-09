Tea, coffee, fruit juice: What not to eat on an empty stomach

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Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja recently shared a list of foods she believes should not be consumed on an empty stomach. In an Instagram video, she cautioned against starting the day with citrus fruits such as pineapple and apple, green tea, tea and coffee, spicy foods, and fruit juices.
But are these foods really harmful on an empty stomach? According to Dr Sujit Nair, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Endoscopy at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the idea that certain foods should never be eaten on an empty stomach is often overstated.
“For most healthy individuals, foods such as apples, citrus fruits, pineapple, tea, coffee, or even fruit juices are not inherently harmful. What matters is a person’s digestive sensitivity and underlying health conditions.”
He explains that while some foods may trigger symptoms in susceptible individuals, there is no scientific evidence suggesting that they universally damage the digestive system when consumed in the morning.
“Scientific evidence suggests that acidic foods and beverages can trigger symptoms in people who are prone to acid reflux, gastritis, or indigestion. Coffee and tea may stimulate acid production, while fruit juices can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar because they lack the fibre present in whole fruits. That said, there is no universal rule that these foods damage the gut when consumed first thing in the morning.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Citrus fruits and pineapple
Citrus fruits and pineapple are often singled out for their acidity. However, Dr Nair says they are only problematic for certain individuals.
“These fruits are rich in natural acids. People with acid reflux or gastritis may experience heartburn, a burning sensation in the chest, or stomach discomfort. For most people, they are nutritious and well-tolerated.”
Apples
“Apples are gut-friendly because they contain fibre and prebiotics that support healthy gut bacteria. They are not considered harmful on an empty stomach,” says Dr Nair.
Tea and coffee
“Caffeine can stimulate gastric acid secretion. Some individuals may experience acidity, bloating, nausea, or a jittery feeling when consuming tea or coffee without food,” he explains. However, those who tolerate caffeine well may not experience any noticeable digestive issues.
Spicy foods
“Spices can irritate the stomach lining in sensitive individuals and may worsen symptoms of gastritis, reflux, or abdominal discomfort,” says Dr Nair.
Fruit juices
While fruit juices are often perceived as healthy, Dr Nair points out that they are nutritionally different from whole fruits. “Fresh juices provide vitamins but contain less fibre than whole fruits. Drinking them on an empty stomach may lead to a quick blood sugar spike and may not keep you full for long.”
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Rather than focusing on foods to avoid, Dr Nair recommends building a balanced breakfast that combines hydration, protein, fibre, and healthy fats. “A good breakfast should combine hydration, protein, fibre, and healthy fats,” he says.
He suggests options such as:
According to Dr Nair, these foods can provide sustained energy while supporting digestive health throughout the day.
People with acid reflux, gastritis, peptic ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome, or diabetes should pay closer attention to what they consume on an empty stomach, says Dr Nair. “These individuals may benefit from avoiding highly acidic foods, excessive caffeine, or sugary beverages first thing in the morning.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.