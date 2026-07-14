Tannaz Irani on amniocentesis in 40s: ‘A long needle goes inside your belly button’

Actor Tannaz Irani recently opened up about the realities of becoming a mother later in life, shedding light on the anxiety surrounding prenatal testing during pregnancies after 40. During an interview, she recalled undergoing amniocentesis, a diagnostic test often discussed in the context of advanced maternal age.

“Zias was born in my late 30s, but Zara was born in my 40s. So I had to do an amniocentesis…I found out when Madonna talked about it, saying, ‘I’m taking a test.’..A long needle comes, this big. And it goes inside your belly button. Right, till the baby. And they collect a fluid. That’s how you find out if your child has Down syndrome or has a spine problem. Because they don’t want a child like this to be born… And how will the child live in today’s day and age? It’s not fair to have a child like that. After 40, the dangers are a little bit more during childbirth. And if it becomes positive, you cannot have the baby. They will terminate the pregnancy,” she told Hauterrfly.