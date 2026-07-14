Tannaz Irani on amniocentesis in 40s: ‘A long needle goes inside your belly button’

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Actor Tannaz Irani recently opened up about the realities of becoming a mother later in life, shedding light on the anxiety surrounding prenatal testing during pregnancies after 40. During an interview, she recalled undergoing amniocentesis, a diagnostic test often discussed in the context of advanced maternal age.
“Zias was born in my late 30s, but Zara was born in my 40s. So I had to do an amniocentesis…I found out when Madonna talked about it, saying, ‘I’m taking a test.’..A long needle comes, this big. And it goes inside your belly button. Right, till the baby. And they collect a fluid. That’s how you find out if your child has Down syndrome or has a spine problem. Because they don’t want a child like this to be born… And how will the child live in today’s day and age? It’s not fair to have a child like that. After 40, the dangers are a little bit more during childbirth. And if it becomes positive, you cannot have the baby. They will terminate the pregnancy,” she told Hauterrfly.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
While pregnancies after the age of 40 are associated with a higher risk of certain chromosomal conditions, Dr Richa Bharadwaj, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that maternal age alone is no longer the deciding factor for recommending amniocentesis.
“Pregnancy after 40 has a higher chance of chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome, so women in this age group receive detailed counselling and screening. However, amniocentesis is not automatically recommended for everyone based solely on age,” she says.
Instead, the decision depends on several factors, including:
“Since amniocentesis is an invasive test, it is usually recommended when there is a significant chance of a genetic condition or when parents want a definitive diagnosis,” Dr Bharadwaj adds.
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Dr Bharadwaj explains that amniocentesis involves collecting a small sample of amniotic fluid, which contains fetal cells that can be analysed in the laboratory.
“It can accurately diagnose chromosomal conditions such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome. It can also detect many inherited genetic disorders when there is a known family risk,” she says.
When combined with specialised laboratory tests, the procedure can also help identify neural tube defects, including spina bifida. “It is regarded as the diagnostic gold standard for many chromosomal disorders, with an accuracy exceeding 99% for these conditions,” she adds.
Dr Bharadwaj also stresses that the procedure is generally very safe. “There is a small risk of miscarriage, infection, amniotic fluid leakage or bleeding. However, with current techniques, the risk of pregnancy loss is estimated to be well under 1%,” she explains.
One of the biggest misconceptions, highlighted in Tannaz Irani’s remarks, is that an abnormal amniocentesis result automatically leads to termination of pregnancy.
Dr Bharadwaj stresses that this is not medically accurate.”A positive result does not automatically mean that a pregnancy must be terminated. Amniocentesis provides information—it does not make the decision,” she says.
According to her, several factors influence what happens next, including:
“Every case should involve detailed counselling with a fetal medicine specialist and a multidisciplinary team so that parents can make an informed and well-supported decision,” Dr Bharadwaj says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.