‘I was deteriorating’: Why Tannaz Irani needed a full hip replacement surgery

Actor Tannaz Irani recently opened up about health issues on actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s game show Tum Ho Naa. Talking about her ordeal, Irani said, “In my left hip, in my leg, I was having a lot of pain. I thought it was because of yoga or that I put on weight. Then, the pain became bad. And I was getting MRIs done, CT scans, bone density…whatever doctors told me. But for two years, I didn’t get a doctor. I was deteriorating. I was able to walk a little with pain but then I started limping, and at one time, I was in a wheelchair because I couldn’t even cover a small distance. However, during this phase, I never lost hope. Then I eventually had a full hip replacement.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To understand more about this condition, we reached out to an expert.

Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said hip pain that leads to using a wheelchair and eventually a full hip replacement is usually the end stage of a problem that builds up over years. “The most common causes are osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis, where the hip bone loses blood supply, rheumatoid arthritis, or severe trauma,” said Dr Nair.

Here’s what you need to know (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you need to know (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When the cartilage in the hip joint wears out, bone starts rubbing against bone. “This causes persistent pain, stiffness, limping, and eventually patients find it difficult to walk, climb stairs, or even stand for long. That’s when mobility aids like a wheelchair or walker become necessary,” Dr Nair described.

Tannaz Irani talks about her health ordeal (Photo: Screenshot from SonyLivIdia/Instagram) Tannaz Irani talks about her health ordeal (Photo: Screenshot from SonyLivIdia/Instagram)

A total hip replacement is done when pain and disability severely impact quality of life and other treatments like medication, physiotherapy, and injections stop helping. “During surgery, we remove the damaged ball and socket of the hip joint and replace it with a prosthetic implant made of metal, ceramic, and high-grade plastic,” he explained.

The good news is, recovery is very encouraging today. According to Dr Nair, most patients start walking with support within 24-48 hours. “With physiotherapy, 80-90 per cent of people get back to independent walking, reduced pain, and a much better quality of life within 6-8 weeks. Early diagnosis and not ignoring chronic hip or leg pain is the key,” said Dr Nair.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.