Are tampons unsafe? Experts share the right way to use them to prevent toxic shock syndrome

Tampons or sanitary napkins? This has been a long-drawn debate and continues to confuse women worldwide. While some find sanitary pads comfortable, others find tampons more convenient and fuss-free. However, many women avoid using the latter because of the fear of tampons not being safe to use. Busting these rumours around the safety of tampons, Dr Tanaya aka Dr Cuterus said in an Instagram video, “Tampons are great and a very useful option for a lot of people.”

For the unversed, a tampon is a cylindrical object that goes inside the vagina to absorb all the menstrual blood. Warning that tampons are associated with “a deadly infection called Toxic shock syndrome (TSS)”, the expert added, “You can prevent TSS and make sure you don’t fall into this deadly situation as long as you use them properly, the way they are meant to be used.”

Explaining how it may lead to the condition, she said, “If you read any of these accounts, you will always see that people forgot to change it or left it overnight. Don’t leave a tampon in for more than six to eight hours.”

She also suggested that one must go for the low-absorbency tampons rather than the super-absorbent ones.

“Your vagina has a natural lubrication and if you insert a tampon when you are on a low bleeding day when you take it out, it will not only absorb your natural moisture but because of the friction, you might create tiny cuts inside your vagina which can get infected and lead to TSS,” she said.

Calling TSS “a life-threatening complication”, Dr Anjana Singh – Director and HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Noida told Indianexpress.com, “Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is caused by toxins released by staph aureus bacteria.”

Listing the risk factors involved, she said that “recent surgery, open wounds, use of super-absorbent tampons and menstrual cups, and contraceptive sponges or diaphragms” can lead up to this condition.

One may face severe and sudden pain along with high-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, and redness of the eyes in mouth as symptoms. “Hypertension, vomiting or diarrhoea, sunburn-like rash especially on palms, confusion, and also seizures” are some of the other symptoms Dr Singh listed.

She added that one can prevent such a condition by preferring sanitary pads over tampons or by changing the tampon every four to five hours. Agreeing with Dr Tanaya, she said “Use a tampon with lower absorbency and follow proper directions using vaginal contraception such as a diaphragm.”

Highlighting the link between TSS and a tampon, Dr Singh said, “Bacteria, naturally present in the vagina, can overgrow in presence of a blood-soaked tampon if there is a prolonged use of highly absorbent one, and produce toxins that can cause TSS.”

She added that the incidence of TSS is 1 per 1,00,000 menstruating women, especially in the age of 15-25 years. Hospitalisation, shock management, and antibiotics comprise the treatment.

