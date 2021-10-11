Tamannaah Bhatia swears by these health hacks as part of her daily routine

Tamannaah Bhatia does not compromise with her health despite her busy schedule. The 31-year-old celeb recently shared the health hacks she swears by.

In an Instagram story, the Baahubali actor shared that she drinks a cup of hot water with lemon and cinnamon as part of her daily routine. Captioning a picture of the drink as “#BackToTheRoots”, Tamannaah wrote, “Lemon and cinnamon help cleanse the liver and line the gut. Also helps promote smooth bowels.”

In another story, she shared a plate of black raisins and walnuts, also a part of her daily routine. Walnuts are “rich in omega 3, are good for reducing inflammation,” she wrote.

Black raisins, on the other hand, are rich in antioxidants and iron. They help in reducing hair loss, eliminating impurities from blood, and maintaining blood pressure, and can prove to be a great addition to your diet.

