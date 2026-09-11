If you take Metformin yet your blood sugar stays around or above 200 mg/dL, what does that indicate? Responding to the Quora query: ‘Taking Metformin but sugar doesn’t go below 200mg/dL. Why?’, Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that it does not necessarily mean that Metformin has “stopped working”.

“It may mean that your diabetes needs a closer look and possibly a change in treatment,” said Dr Ghody.

Metformin primarily improves the body’s sensitivity to insulin and reduces glucose production by the liver. “However, type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition. Over time, the pancreas may produce less insulin, and one medicine may no longer be sufficient to maintain good glucose control. Current diabetes guidelines also recommend intensifying treatment when individual glucose targets are not being achieved rather than continuing an ineffective regimen indefinitely,” Dr Ghody told indianexpress.com.