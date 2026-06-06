‘Takes 45 mins to stitch you back’: Rubina Dilaik on C-sections; doctor reacts

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is calling out a childbirth myth many women are tired of hearing—that C-sections are somehow the “easy way out.”

Speaking candidly in an interview with MissMalini, Rubina said, “I’ve heard ‘aapka c-section kaunsi badi baat hai yaar. Excuse me, seven layers are cut deep in, and then the child comes out. It only takes 10 minutes to bring the child out and 45 minutes to stitch you back. And you almost lose 1 to 1.5 liters of blood.”

Her remarks have struck a chord with many mothers who have faced similar judgment. But medically, is a C-section really the “easy” option?