‘Takes 45 mins to stitch you back’: Rubina Dilaik on C-sections; doctor reacts

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Television actor Rubina Dilaik is calling out a childbirth myth many women are tired of hearing—that C-sections are somehow the “easy way out.”
Speaking candidly in an interview with MissMalini, Rubina said, “I’ve heard ‘aapka c-section kaunsi badi baat hai yaar. Excuse me, seven layers are cut deep in, and then the child comes out. It only takes 10 minutes to bring the child out and 45 minutes to stitch you back. And you almost lose 1 to 1.5 liters of blood.”
Her remarks have struck a chord with many mothers who have faced similar judgment. But medically, is a C-section really the “easy” option?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, the idea is deeply misleading.
“A C-section is often wrongly called the ‘easy way out,’ but in reality, it is a major abdominal surgery. It involves cutting through multiple layers of tissue and requires careful medical management and recovery.”
Many women undergo C-sections not by choice, but because of emergencies or complications where the safety of the mother or baby comes first. “Every birth experience is different, and no delivery method should be judged or minimised,” the gynaecologist points out.
The baby may be delivered within minutes, but recovery lasts far longer, as Rubina had shared. “Medically, a C-section is considered a major surgery. During the procedure, doctors make incisions through the abdomen and uterus to safely deliver the baby. Recovery does not end after the surgery itself.”
Women may experience pain, weakness, difficulty moving, fatigue, and discomfort during basic activities such as coughing, walking, or even breastfeeding.
“In many cases, complete internal healing can take several weeks to months, even if the external stitches look healed earlier.”
That is why the assumption that surgical delivery is somehow the “easier” route often frustrates mothers.
Recovery is not only physical. “After a C-section, many women face physical challenges such as pain around the incision, back pain, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, and limited mobility.”
Dr Srivastava says emotional strain can also be significant. “Some women may feel anxious, overwhelmed, or guilty due to social pressure around childbirth methods. Lack of sleep, hormonal changes, and recovery stress can also affect mental health.”
The gynecologist also cautions against treating childbirth like a competition while confirming that C-sections are not painless or easier than vaginal delivery.
“Recovery after a C-section is usually longer and more physically demanding compared to vaginal birth because it involves major surgery.”
Rubina’s frustration reflects what many women feel. Childbirth—whether through surgery or vaginal delivery—is not something to be trivialised. Mothers deserve support, not casual judgment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.