Tahira Kashyap questions whether period syncing with friends is real: ‘Experienced the same’

Tahira Kashyap had a recent brush with the popular concept of period syncing, where, as the name suggests, two women or more spending significant time together eventually get their period simultaneously. In her latest Instagram video, she talks about it in detail:

“I want to discuss a phenomenon that I came across. Women across the world are syncing. So this June, either women had their period twice, or they missed it. I haven’t deep-dived into it yet, but some are connecting it to the myth of two new moons, though there was only one new moon and one full moon this month. So, I asked my friends across cities, and those who responded in the groups, including me, experienced the same. Twice, or skipped,” she shared in the video.