Tabu’s ultimate beauty secret has no price tag: ‘There isn’t any substitute for that’

When asked about the beauty secret she swears by, Tabu had a surprisingly simple answer: sleep. The actor shared that if she does not get enough sleep, it shows on her skin the very next day.

“Beauty means anything that appeals to the senses in a way that you like,” she told Harper’s Bazaar India. On the beauty ritual she swears by, the Maqbool star said: “Good sleep. There isn’t any substitute for that. I did not understand the significance of sleep for skin, but I know now. I can tell when I haven’t slept well.”

While many beauty trends promise glowing skin through expensive products and elaborate routines, experts say Tabu’s approach is backed by science.