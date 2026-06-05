Tabu’s ultimate beauty secret has no price tag: ‘There isn’t any substitute for that’

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When asked about the beauty secret she swears by, Tabu had a surprisingly simple answer: sleep. The actor shared that if she does not get enough sleep, it shows on her skin the very next day.
“Beauty means anything that appeals to the senses in a way that you like,” she told Harper’s Bazaar India. On the beauty ritual she swears by, the Maqbool star said: “Good sleep. There isn’t any substitute for that. I did not understand the significance of sleep for skin, but I know now. I can tell when I haven’t slept well.”
While many beauty trends promise glowing skin through expensive products and elaborate routines, experts say Tabu’s approach is backed by science.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The phrase “beauty sleep” may sound like a cliché, but dermatologists say there is real biology behind it.
“Yes, there is scientific evidence that adequate sleep supports skin repair, collagen production, and overall skin health. Poor sleep can accelerate visible signs of skin ageing,” says Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.
Sleep is one of the body’s most important periods of recovery. While you rest, your skin works to repair daily damage from environmental stressors such as pollution, UV exposure, and inflammation.
According to Dr Chause, poor sleep affects much more than just how rested you look.
“Poor sleep increases stress hormones and inflammation, which can impair the skin’s repair processes and weaken its protective barrier,” she tells indianexpress.com.
This can leave skin looking dull, tired, and less resilient. Many people also notice puffiness, dark circles, and a lack of radiance after a poor night’s sleep.
Sleep deprivation can also affect those who struggle with acne. “It can increase stress and inflammation, which may worsen acne and make existing breakouts harder to heal,” says Dr Chause.
This means that while factors such as hormones, diet, and skincare play a role in breakouts, sleep can be an important piece of the puzzle too.
Many people invest heavily in serums, masks, and overnight treatments in the hope of waking up with better skin. However, experts caution that no product can fully replace proper rest.
“No, skincare products can help support skin health, but they cannot fully replace the restorative benefits of adequate sleep,” says Dr Chause.
The good news is that the skin can bounce back once sleep improves.
“Many people notice improvements in hydration, brightness, and overall skin appearance within a few days to weeks of consistently getting sufficient sleep,” she says.
So while there may be countless beauty trends competing for attention, Tabu’s favourite ritual remains one of the simplest — and according to dermatologists, one of the most effective.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.