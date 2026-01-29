📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
While scrolling through Quora one day, we came across a user who asked: ‘After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?’ Interesting query, we thought, and immediately reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to learn more. Metformin, a widely prescribed oral medication, is used as a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes to reduce high blood sugar levels, while insulin is given when the blood sugar levels are too high.
Not at all, said Dr Ghody. “Diabetes is a progressive condition, and over time, the body might not produce enough insulin on its own. Introducing insulin at the right stage helps protect vital organs, prevent complications, and maintain quality of life. When started appropriately and used correctly, insulin can be a positive and empowering step in diabetes care,” said Dr Ghody.
Dr Ghody said that the most immediate and noticeable change is faster and more consistent blood sugar control. “Insulin works directly to lower glucose levels, so patients often see a significant improvement in fasting and post-meal readings within a short time. For those who struggled with high blood sugar despite oral medication, this stabilisation can feel reassuring almost right away,” said Dr Ghody.
As blood sugar levels come under control, many patients feel a noticeable boost in energy. “Constant fatigue, sluggishness, and mental fog, often seen as part of daily life, begin to ease. People report feeling more alert during the day and less drained after routine activities, which can greatly improve overall productivity and mood,” said Dr Ghody.
Dr Ghody also asserted that better glucose control often leads to improved sleep quality. “High blood sugar at night can cause frequent urination, excessive thirst, and restlessness. Once insulin helps stabilise nighttime glucose levels, patients tend to sleep more soundly and wake up feeling more rested.”
According to Dr Ghody, many symptoms that patients had gradually accepted, such as constant thirst, dry mouth, blurred vision, and frequent infections, often begin to improve. “These improvements help patients realise that effective diabetes management is not just about lab values but also about feeling better in everyday life.”
He also said that once blood sugar levels become more predictable, anxiety around sudden spikes or drops decreases. “Patients feel more in control of their condition and less overwhelmed by it,” the expert concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
