While scrolling through Quora one day, we came across a user who asked: ‘After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?’ Interesting query, we thought, and immediately reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to learn more. Metformin, a widely prescribed oral medication, is used as a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes to reduce high blood sugar levels, while insulin is given when the blood sugar levels are too high.

Is switching to insulin a sign that diabetes has worsened?

Not at all, said Dr Ghody. “Diabetes is a progressive condition, and over time, the body might not produce enough insulin on its own. Introducing insulin at the right stage helps protect vital organs, prevent complications, and maintain quality of life. When started appropriately and used correctly, insulin can be a positive and empowering step in diabetes care,” said Dr Ghody.