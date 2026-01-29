‘After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?’

Diabetes is a progressive condition, and over time, the body might not produce enough insulin on its own.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:00 PM IST
insulinIs switching to insulin better? (Photo: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

While scrolling through Quora one day, we came across a user who asked: ‘After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?’ Interesting query, we thought, and immediately reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to learn more. Metformin, a widely prescribed oral medication, is used as a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes to reduce high blood sugar levels, while insulin is given when the blood sugar levels are too high.

Is switching to insulin a sign that diabetes has worsened?

Not at all, said Dr Ghody. “Diabetes is a progressive condition, and over time, the body might not produce enough insulin on its own. Introducing insulin at the right stage helps protect vital organs, prevent complications, and maintain quality of life. When started appropriately and used correctly, insulin can be a positive and empowering step in diabetes care,” said Dr Ghody.

What changes can one notice?

Dr Ghody said that the most immediate and noticeable change is faster and more consistent blood sugar control. “Insulin works directly to lower glucose levels, so patients often see a significant improvement in fasting and post-meal readings within a short time. For those who struggled with high blood sugar despite oral medication, this stabilisation can feel reassuring almost right away,” said Dr Ghody.

As blood sugar levels come under control, many patients feel a noticeable boost in energy. “Constant fatigue, sluggishness, and mental fog, often seen as part of daily life, begin to ease. People report feeling more alert during the day and less drained after routine activities, which can greatly improve overall productivity and mood,” said Dr Ghody.

blood sugar Here’s what you should note (Photo: Freepik)

Dr Ghody also asserted that better glucose control often leads to improved sleep quality. “High blood sugar at night can cause frequent urination, excessive thirst, and restlessness. Once insulin helps stabilise nighttime glucose levels, patients tend to sleep more soundly and wake up feeling more rested.”

According to Dr Ghody, many symptoms that patients had gradually accepted, such as constant thirst, dry mouth, blurred vision, and frequent infections, often begin to improve. “These improvements help patients realise that effective diabetes management is not just about lab values but also about feeling better in everyday life.”

He also said that once blood sugar levels become more predictable, anxiety around sudden spikes or drops decreases. “Patients feel more in control of their condition and less overwhelmed by it,” the expert concluded.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham's fitness discipline: 'I used to force him to do it'
Harshvardhan Rane JOhn Abraham
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
dark tourism
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Edith Wharton: Facts about the American writer and designer
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham's fitness discipline: 'I used to force him to do it'
Harshvardhan Rane JOhn Abraham
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement