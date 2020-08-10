Beat the stress with these healthy eating habits

There is an extensive focus placed on sourcing and the nutritional output of the food that they eat . (Photo: Getty) . (Photo: Getty)

The current health crisis has also led to an increase in stress levels. This has not only resulted in an irregular sleeping pattern, but has also led to bad food habits, which can have an affect on physical as well as mental health. “The food we eat is the central-most contributing factor towards developing a strong and holistic immune system,” says Rishi Sakhuja, CEO, FruitBox & Co.

However, he adds that despite our routines and food habits going for a toss, “people are becoming progressively more concerned about the quality and nature of food products they consume daily”. “There is an extensive focus placed on sourcing and the nutritional output of the food they eat. While we cross-check and make conscious decisions, it is important to remember the basics since this is what which lays the foundation for a healthy routine,” he adds.

Below, she suggests a few simple things to keep in mind if you are in the process of making a switch towards healthy eating, or at least planning to.

Keep up with home-cooked food

The pandemic has been instrumental in catalysing a planetary-wide change concerning physical health and wellbeing. These hard times have forced people to recognise the importance of eating right. There is nothing like a healthy home-cooked meal free from any preservatives and extra salts. Make sure you use fresh oil and ingredients to get the most out of your home-cooked food.

Don’t forget your dose of vegetables and fruits

It is no surprise that a healthy diet contributes to a healthy body and mind. People across the world are adopting a nutrient-rich diet that consists of fresh fruits, green vegetables, etc. The pandemic has witnessed a steep decline in demand for junk, canned and processed foods as they are detrimental to one’s well-being.

It’s crucial to consume foods that are well-fortified with all the essential disease-fighting nutrients such as food rich in vitamin C and E which helps the body not only fight infection but also reduce the risk of other ailments.

Nothing beats a balanced diet

The lockdown period has taught us a valuable experience which in turn has led to many becoming diet-conscious and appreciative of practising a good, well-balanced, and healthy lifestyle. A diet that includes all the necessary nutrients is the best possible choice for us today as it not only acts as a great source of natural energy for the body but also provides it essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre to help it steer clear of chronic diseases and infectious ailments.

Before the pandemic, we rarely found a moment to pause in between the busy work schedules, this led to stress eating or binge eating, “Consuming an optimum mix of fresh fruits, salads, and green leafy vegetables also offers our body a much-needed peace of mind and serene wellbeing in today’s fast-paced lives.” he says.

