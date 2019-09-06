Swimming dos and don’ts: Ways to protect your skin and hair after a session

Swimming is an activity that can be genuinely enjoyed as there’s no sweating it out under the sun or running around chasing objects. Which is why, water babies swear by this activity as it brings them great joy and satisfaction. But while the sport is great for the body and overall health, it can get pretty trying for the skin and hair. And if you don’t follow certain dos and don’ts, then it can have damaging effects as well.

Keeping with this, here are some swimming rules that will do you good.

A shower before and after

Remember to take a shower before you enter the pool, as well as after your swimming session. It rids the body of foreign particles and impurities. And while people take a shower before they swim, sometimes, they feel lazy and try to skip one after swimming. This is a gross mistake that you must avoid. Swimming pools are shared properties, which means you don’t know the kind of germs that may have latched on to your skin and hair. Also, the presence of chlorine is damaging to your skin.

Don’t forget to moisturise your skin after you’re done swimming and showering.

Keep yourself hydrated

People often forget to drink water when they are immersed in a pool. But swimming, like any other exercise, can be tiring. Hence, it is essential to maintain your water levels. Drinking water before and after a session will keep you hydrated and do your skin good.

Use sunblocks

If you are swimming in an outdoor pool, a sunblock is a friend that you must keep. Use it aplenty to shield and protect your skin from UV rays.

For your hair

It is advisable to wear swimming caps before you step into the pool, as the chlorine present in the water will harm your hair. It is also advisable to apply a generous amount of deep conditioner to your hair before stepping in.

Lemon juice or vinegar can be used to rinse your hair and rid it of all the chlorine.

For eyes and ears

Use swimming goggles to keep the eyes from burning. You can also use ear plugs so the water does not enter and cause infections.