Here’s why you should have homemade yogurt to satiate sweet cravings

Make sure you are including a full serving of yogurt in your diet. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make sure you are including a full serving of yogurt in your diet. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Sweet cravings can lead one to binge on sweets and desserts, something that is not advisable. But you can always enjoy a healthy alternative. Thinking of what it could be? If you are a fan of curd, you can make simple one-pot yoghurt at home. It will not only help curb your sugar cravings but also keep your gut healthy.

Here’s how yogurt can help you tide over sugar cravings.

As a high protein food that is also rich in calcium, yoghurt is a great snack for whenever you are craving sugar. It helps you feel full and is an extremely healthy option as the natural sweetness in the culture is an excellent way to reduce sugar cravings.

It is also a good source of probiotics which helps improve gut health. Regular consumption of yoghurt is associated with a better immune system function, weight management and reduced inflammation.

Here is a simple and delightful recipe that nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommended.

When milk is fermented and converted to curd or yoghurt then it provides your body with the benefits of probiotics, she said.

Ingredients

75 ml – Milk

½ tsp – Plain yogurt

Method

*Take the milk and shake it well. Heat until lukewarm.

*Pour it into a sterilised instant pot and cover the lid.

*Heat it for few minutes at 180 degree celsius.

*Open the lid and add half a teaspoon of plain yogurt into it and stir with a sterilised spoon.

*Let the yoghurt rest for 24 hours in a warm place.

Enjoy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd