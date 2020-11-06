scorecardresearch
Friday, November 06, 2020
Take this easy test to check if your sweet potato is adulterated

Have you tried this trick suggested by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 11:40:35 am
It can be hard to find out whether the vegetables and fruits you just bought from the market are safe to consume or not. This is especially true for tuber vegetables which are considered beneficial for gut health. So if you just bought some sweet potatoes and are wondering if the starchy vegetable is adulterated or not, here’s a quick test that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommends.

What is Rhodamine B adulteration?

An industrial dye, Rhodamine B is not allowed in food anywhere in the world as it is toxic. While it appears green in powder form, it turns vivid fluorescent pink when it comes in contact with water. As it is not a permitted food colour, it is not allowed in food.

How to check?

*Take a cotton ball soaked in water or vegetable oil
*Take a sweet potato
*Then rub the outer surface of the sweet potato with the cotton ball
*The cotton ball rubbed on the unadulterated sweet potato does not change colour
*The cotton ball rubbed on the adulterated sweet potato turns reddish violet

