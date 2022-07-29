Healthy eating: Find out what makes mosambi a ‘versatile summer fruit’

Among the many delicious summer fruits is mosambi or sweet lemon that, like most seasonal produce, comes packed with umpteen health benefits.

Listing some of these is nutritionist Lovneet Batra who took to Instagram and wrote: “In addition to being a delicious snack, mosambi or sweet lime is a versatile summer fruit containing a multitude of health benefits,” she said.

Take a look at the benefits below:

*Promotes healthy skin – They’re high in vitamin C which is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm and strong. Moreover, they are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes, too.

*Lowers the risk of cancer –– Mosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers.

*Aids digestion — Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energises the digestive tract by increasing the secretion of digestive juices, acids, and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralising the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminates toxins through the excretory system.

