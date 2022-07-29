Healthy eating: Find out what makes mosambi a ‘versatile summer fruit’

July 29, 2022 9:10:59 am
Among the many delicious summer fruits is mosambi or sweet lemon that, like most seasonal produce, comes packed with umpteen health benefits.
Listing some of these is nutritionist Lovneet Batra who took to Instagram and wrote: “In addition to being a delicious snack, mosambi or sweet lime is a versatile summer fruit containing a multitude of health benefits,” she said.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Take a look at the benefits below:
*Promotes healthy skin – They’re high in vitamin C which is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm and strong. Moreover, they are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes, too.
View this post on Instagram
*Lowers the risk of cancer –– Mosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers.
*Aids digestion — Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energises the digestive tract by increasing the secretion of digestive juices, acids, and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralising the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminates toxins through the excretory system.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Five workers found dead at underground work site in Telangana
Healthy eating: Find out what makes mosambi a ‘versatile summer fruit’
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Bengal school recruitment scam: CM Mamata Banerjee sacks Partha Chatterjee; ED searches 4 more locations in Kolkata
Karan Johar tells Ananya Panday she ‘hates her contemporaries’, she says, ‘I think people don’t like me’
Centre lets Tamil Nadu hold tests for monkey pox at King Institute: Minister
Meghalaya sex racket: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader’s farmhouse
DU college students claim society names in Urdu changed: AISA activists stage protest, detained briefly
Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr
BJP’s focus only on diverting public attention from issues like unemployment: Sachin Pilot
While You Were Asleep: Rilee Rossouw fires South Africa to 58-run win over England, Pujara crosses 1000-run mark for Sussex, Barcelona rope in defender Kounde from Sevilla
Sanjay Dutt signed Munna Bhai MBBS without reading the script, how it transformed his career and image overnight