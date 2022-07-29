scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Healthy eating: Find out what makes mosambi a ‘versatile summer fruit’

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote that in addition to being a delicious snack, mosambi or sweet lime contains multitude of health benefits

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 9:10:59 am
mosambiMosambi has many health benefits (Source: Pixabay)

Among the many delicious summer fruits is mosambi or sweet lemon that, like most seasonal produce, comes packed with umpteen health benefits.

Listing some of these is nutritionist Lovneet Batra who took to Instagram and wrote: “In addition to being a delicious snack, mosambi or sweet lime is a versatile summer fruit containing a multitude of health benefits,” she said.

Take a look at the benefits below:

*Promotes healthy skin – They’re high in vitamin C which is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm and strong. Moreover, they are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes, too.

 

*Lowers the risk of cancerMosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers.

*Aids digestion — Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energises the digestive tract by increasing the secretion of digestive juices, acids, and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralising the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminates toxins through the excretory system.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

