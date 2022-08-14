scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Do you sweat a lot? Find out how it benefits the body

Our body is designed in such a way that it regulates its temperature by evaporating water from its surface

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 1:20:59 pm
"The skin's surface cools down when the water in the perspiration evaporates. Also, sweat assists in gripping by moistening the hands just a little bit," said Dr Ekta Nigam, consultant-dermatology, Paras Hospitals. (Photo: Pexels)

Whether hitting a gym or walking, we sweat, which is completely normal. Our body is designed in such a way that it regulates its temperature by evaporating water from its surface. Many of us might not be aware about the surprising health benefits sweat offers. Read on to know more about them.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Why do we sweat?

Primarily, perspiration is the way our body regulates its temperature. Sweat produced by the glands is evaporated off the skin to cool it. “Although sweat glands are found throughout the body, they are most prevalent on the forehead, armpits, palms, and soles of the feet. While sweat does have salts, water makes up the majority of it. The skin’s surface cools down when the water in the perspiration evaporates. Also, sweat assists in gripping by moistening the hands just a little bit,” said Dr Ekta Nigam, consultant-dermatology, Paras Hospitals.

Benefits of sweating

Regulate body temperature
The primary function of sweat is to cool the body. According to Dr Ekta, sweat produced by sweat glands is evaporated by the skin, which serves to lower body temperature. Sweat will also help the skin look moisturised and ‘dewy,’ which may be seen as improving its appearance.

Also Read |Expert busts 4 common myths about men’s skincare

Better sleep at night
Exercising for 30 minutes that results in body perspiration could aid in overcoming insomnia. Try to do a physical activity to sweat if you’re having trouble getting asleep, staying asleep, or waking up frequently at night.

More energy
Physical activities are accompanied by sweat. Exercising frequently results in a range of health advantages, such as increased energy and preserving a healthy weight.

Improves health of our brain cells
The hippocampus, a region of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning, appears to grow larger with regular aerobic activity.

Advertisement

Digital creator Gunjan, who goes by @gunjanshouts on Instagram, recently made a video listing the benefits of sweating.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gunjan (@gunjanshouts)

 

Excessive sweating

Some people sweat even when their body does not need cooling. This condition is known as hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. According to Dr Ekta, you are likely to suffer from it if:

  • You mostly sweat from one or two parts of your body, such as your head, feet, palms, or underarms. The majority of your body appears dry, but there are certain places where perspiration is dripping from.
  • Sweating even when you are not moving or exercising. In fact, you sweat even when are sitting.
  • You sweat so much that it becomes challenging to perform simple tasks like turning a doorknob or operating a keyboard.
Also Read |Six ways to deal with excessive sweating in the monsoon season

If you sweat more “make sure to compensate for the excess loss of fluids by taking a glass of salty lemonade that can balance the electrolyte in our body,” said Gunjan.

Advertisement

According to Dr Ekta, if you sweat excessively and antiperspirants also don’t help, your doctor might suggest one of these medical procedures: lontophoresis, botulinum toxin, anticholinergic drugs, and MiraDry System.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:20:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

From Titan to Tata Motors: A list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments

From Titan to Tata Motors: A list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Rushdie
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie’s most memorable novels
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement