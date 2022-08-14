Do you sweat a lot? Find out how it benefits the body

August 14, 2022 1:20:59 pm
Whether hitting a gym or walking, we sweat, which is completely normal. Our body is designed in such a way that it regulates its temperature by evaporating water from its surface. Many of us might not be aware about the surprising health benefits sweat offers. Read on to know more about them.
Why do we sweat?
Primarily, perspiration is the way our body regulates its temperature. Sweat produced by the glands is evaporated off the skin to cool it. “Although sweat glands are found throughout the body, they are most prevalent on the forehead, armpits, palms, and soles of the feet. While sweat does have salts, water makes up the majority of it. The skin’s surface cools down when the water in the perspiration evaporates. Also, sweat assists in gripping by moistening the hands just a little bit,” said Dr Ekta Nigam, consultant-dermatology, Paras Hospitals.
Benefits of sweating
Regulate body temperature
The primary function of sweat is to cool the body. According to Dr Ekta, sweat produced by sweat glands is evaporated by the skin, which serves to lower body temperature. Sweat will also help the skin look moisturised and ‘dewy,’ which may be seen as improving its appearance.
Better sleep at night
Exercising for 30 minutes that results in body perspiration could aid in overcoming insomnia. Try to do a physical activity to sweat if you’re having trouble getting asleep, staying asleep, or waking up frequently at night.
More energy
Physical activities are accompanied by sweat. Exercising frequently results in a range of health advantages, such as increased energy and preserving a healthy weight.
Improves health of our brain cells
The hippocampus, a region of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning, appears to grow larger with regular aerobic activity.
Digital creator Gunjan, who goes by @gunjanshouts on Instagram, recently made a video listing the benefits of sweating.
View this post on Instagram
Excessive sweating
Some people sweat even when their body does not need cooling. This condition is known as hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. According to Dr Ekta, you are likely to suffer from it if:
- You mostly sweat from one or two parts of your body, such as your head, feet, palms, or underarms. The majority of your body appears dry, but there are certain places where perspiration is dripping from.
- Sweating even when you are not moving or exercising. In fact, you sweat even when are sitting.
- You sweat so much that it becomes challenging to perform simple tasks like turning a doorknob or operating a keyboard.
If you sweat more “make sure to compensate for the excess loss of fluids by taking a glass of salty lemonade that can balance the electrolyte in our body,” said Gunjan.
According to Dr Ekta, if you sweat excessively and antiperspirants also don’t help, your doctor might suggest one of these medical procedures: lontophoresis, botulinum toxin, anticholinergic drugs, and MiraDry System.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
