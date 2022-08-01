Nutritionist shares things one can do for facial hair growth reduction

Many people equate facial hair with beauty, not realising that it can, in fact, be a symptom of an underlying health issue like hirsutism, experts say. The condition is prevalent in women and results in excessive growth of dark or coarse hair in a male-like pattern — on the face, chest, and back — owing to excess male hormones (androgens), primarily testosterone, explained nutritionist Shikha Gupta in an Instagram post.

She also shared that chronic high insulin levels (which contribute to diabetes) are also responsible for altering hormone production. This, according to Gupta, results in the ovaries producing additional androgen/testosterone which causes facial hair.

“But if we work on the root cause, we can eventually slow down the growth,” she captioned the post.

According to Gupta, here’s what can help.

*Immediately cut down on sugar, refined foods, packet foods, refined oils. “Eat organic, avoid inorganic milk and milk products, use of plastics, cosmetics, and perfumes. In short, lead an organic lifestyle as chemicals and inorganic foods will increase estrogen and lead to these symptoms or even PCOS,” she said.

*Incorporate zinc, plants like chastberry, saw palmetto (natural DHT blocker that stops facial hair), and DIM supplements to adjust estrogen hormones — but under guidance.

*Work on insulin resistance by cutting down excess carbs. “Keep it to 20 per cent of your plate at once,” she advised.

*Improve the intake of Omega 3s by having fish, flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts as much as you can, she suggested.

*Eliminate estrogen completely. “There are two ways to do that. One, you should not be constipated. For that, have prunes that have been soaked overnight on an empty stomach in the morning. Sweating through workout is another way to eliminate estrogen,” said Gupta.

Have more cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, radish, green leafy veggies as well (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have more cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, radish, green leafy veggies as well (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Eat a lot of vegetables, especially cruciferous ones like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, radish, along with leafty veggies. Try to have at least 3-5 cups in a day, she said.

*There is a very close connection between insulin resistance and stress. “Working on stress is vital to heal your symptoms from the root. Go on long walks, take breaks in between your work, sleep well, do breathing exercises, and go on holidays to de-stress,” she mentioned.

