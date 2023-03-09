As Sushmita Sen resumes workout after heart attack, cardiologists on how to get back to your fitness routine

Sushmita Sen, who recently survived a major heart attack, returned to her fitness routine with a simple stretch. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that she has been “cleared by” her cardiologist to work out. “#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe,” she captioned the picture in which she can be seen performing a back-bend stretch over a yoga wheel.

Prior to this, Sushmita had interacted with her fans through Instagram Live, giving updates about her health and healing journey. “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart,” she said.

As such, how can one resume their fitness routine after surviving a massive heart attack? Start slowly, experts say. “Start with walking for five minutes daily at a time for the first week, then increase to ten minutes daily in the following week until you reach 30 minutes daily after six weeks. If you’re a runner, for example, start with a modest jog for a block and then walk for a block before going further as you advance. Your stroll should be slower at the beginning and towards the end,” Dr Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, adding that you must stretch after finishing the workout.

Agreeing, Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur said that one can begin by walking for about 10 minutes at a moderate speed the first time followed by increasing the same by one or two minutes every day after that. “Aim for 30 minutes of walking most days of the week at the end of the month. Remember to cool down towards the conclusion of your workout by progressively walking slower for the last three minutes. By weeks four to six, you should be able to exercise for 15-20 minutes at a time,” he said.

What kind of exercises should you indulge in?

Dr Gadkar said that one can practise aerobic activity, such as walking, running, swimming, or bicycling. “They help maintain your heart healthy. Strength workouts improve stamina while stretching improves flexibility. Walking, swimming, mild running, or biking are all good aerobic activities,” he said.

The expert suggested doing this at least three to four times each week. “Warm up your muscles and heart by stretching or moving about for five minutes before exercising,” Dr Gadkar added. Dr Mishra said that one must begin with a flat road, an indoor walking track, or in the mall before progressing to inclines and hills.

What kind of exercises should you avoid?

Steer clear of high-intensity exercises and heavy lifting, experts said. “If you’re running so hard that you can’t talk, or if you’re pumping iron but struggling to carry heavy items, slow down,” Dr Gadkar said, adding that while strength training is beneficial to your health, don’t begin unless advised by the doctor.

Concurring, Dr Mishra added that strength training can develop muscles and aid the heart, but it is preferable to keep the weights small and grow gradually. “Avoid tasks such as lifting large weights, shovelling snow, and other physical activities for many weeks following your heart attack. Taking on too much too quickly might cause an increase in a person’s heart rate and blood pressure,” he said.

