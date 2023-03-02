Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty; know more about post-operative care

Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she recently suffered a heart attack, following which she was operated upon.

“Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’” Sen wrote, as she shared a picture with her father.

Adding that she has lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action, she said that the post was to inform her well-wishers about her health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

What is angioplasty?

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida told indianexpress.com that angioplasty is a procedure done to enlarge the opening in a blood vessel or arteries — that has become narrowed or blocked by plaque — to enable normal blood flow in the heart.

When is it required?

“When a patient suffers an acute heart attack or severe anginal pain while exerting during a physical activity — and they collapse — an angioplasty must be conducted,” Dr Mohanty mentioned.

If there are significant blocks in the arteries in the heart that hamper the normal blood flow, and the anatomy of the patient is favourable for the procedure, then it is conducted, said the expert.

What does post-operative care entail?

Advertisement

Dr Mohanty shared that the resumption of normal activities depends on the condition of the person’s heart. A healthy person can resume their daily life within 3-4 days but a person with co-morbidities will take longer.

Adding, Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital said that such a person needs to be on a strict low carbohydrate, low salt, and low-oil diet. “Each and every physical activity after such operation should be monitored closely,” said Dr Srivastav.

Dr G R Kane, Director, Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Navi Mumbai also mentioned that till the person recovers, the patient needs to be given a simple, home-cooked diet without much oil. “Resuming diet and exercise after invasive surgery needs your doctor’s nod,” said Dr Kane, stressing that modern angioplasty is advanced unlike previously done bypass surgery.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!