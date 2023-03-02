scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty; know more about post-operative care

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," Sushmita Sen wrote on Instagram

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she recently suffered a heart attack, following which she was operated upon.

“Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’” Sen wrote, as she shared a picture with her father.

Adding that she has lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action, she said that the post was to inform her well-wishers about her health.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

What is angioplasty?

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida told indianexpress.com that angioplasty is a procedure done to enlarge the opening in a blood vessel or arteries — that has become narrowed or blocked by plaque — to enable normal blood flow in the heart.

When is it required?

“When a patient suffers an acute heart attack or severe anginal pain while exerting during a physical activity — and they collapse — an angioplasty must be conducted,” Dr Mohanty mentioned.

If there are significant blocks in the arteries in the heart that hamper the normal blood flow, and the anatomy of the patient is favourable for the procedure, then it is conducted, said the expert.

Also Read |Heart Attack: Not just chest pain, watch out for these symptoms too

What does post-operative care entail?

Advertisement

Dr Mohanty shared that the resumption of normal activities depends on the condition of the person’s heart. A healthy person can resume their daily life within 3-4 days but a person with co-morbidities will take longer.

Adding, Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital said that such a person needs to be on a strict low carbohydrate, low salt, and low-oil diet. “Each and every physical activity after such operation should be monitored closely,” said Dr Srivastav.

Dr G R Kane, Director, Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Navi Mumbai also mentioned that till the person recovers, the patient needs to be given a simple, home-cooked diet without much oil. “Resuming diet and exercise after invasive surgery needs your doctor’s nod,” said Dr Kane, stressing that modern angioplasty is advanced unlike previously done bypass surgery.

Also Read
sweets. food
Craving sweets? Try these diet and lifestyle tips to manage them
Thyroid
Do caffeine and thyroid medications go hand in hand?
As flesh-eating parasites eat a man's eye after he sleeps with contact le...
meals frequency
Ayurveda says the number of meals you have in a day can make you a 'rogi'...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 18:10 IST
Next Story

Strongly disapprove of Zee News broadcast on Shehla Rashid: NBDSA to Delhi HC

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

krishna
Exhibition showcases never seen before Company paintings from 19th-20th Century Bengal
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close