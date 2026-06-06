Sushmita Sen says being thin is not a marker of fitness: ‘I’ll introduce you to dietitians’

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Sushmita Sen believes the circumference of your waist is not an accurate marker of your fitness. In an earlier interview, the former Miss Universe shared that “being thin and being fit are very different things”. According to her, being thin is achievable very easily. “I’ll introduce you to dietitians who will help you do it. But to be fit, you have to have mental health, physical audacity and discipline. Fitness is about the complete body, mind, and soul being aligned. Don’t train to grow muscles necessarily,” she said during a conversation with Inspiration by I.I.M.U.N.
But how much of what the actor said is true? Let’s find out.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Ankit Poddar, Consultant, Laparoscopy, Bariatric, and Robotic Surgeon, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says that even though some people may appear slim at first glance, it does not necessarily mean that they are fit.
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Describing this condition as “skinny fat” or “metabolically obese normal weight (MONW)”, he explains that this happens to people who have a normal body mass index (BMI) but carry a high percentage of body fat, particularly around the abdomen, with low muscle mass.
Dr Nidhi Khandelwal, Robotic & Laparoscopic Bariatric & GI Surgeon, Mumbai attributes this condition to a mix of factors such as modern sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary choices.
“Prolonged sitting, minimal physical activity, and limited exercise contribute to progressive muscle loss. What’s worse, our diets today are dominated by refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, and processed foods – all of which promote fat deposition without improving muscle health. Inadequate protein intake, poor sleep quality, and chronic stress further accelerate unfavorable changes in body composition,” she elaborates.
Dr Poddar shared a few key strategies to make sure you actually stay fit:
“Being slim doesn’t always mean being healthy. True fitness comes from a balance of lean muscle, healthy fat levels, and good metabolic health,” concluded Dr Poddar. By making conscious lifestyle changes, we can prevent the silent risks of being skinny fat and work towards real, lasting wellness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.