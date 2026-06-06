Sushmita Sen says being thin is not a marker of fitness: ‘I’ll introduce you to dietitians’

Sushmita Sen believes the circumference of your waist is not an accurate marker of your fitness. In an earlier interview, the former Miss Universe shared that “being thin and being fit are very different things”. According to her, being thin is achievable very easily. “I’ll introduce you to dietitians who will help you do it. But to be fit, you have to have mental health, physical audacity and discipline. Fitness is about the complete body, mind, and soul being aligned. Don’t train to grow muscles necessarily,” she said during a conversation with Inspiration by I.I.M.U.N.

But how much of what the actor said is true? Let’s find out.