When can women start with prenatal yoga, and what are its benefits?

Ahead of International Day of Yoga, a prenatal yoga survey conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new mothers revealed that while 91 per cent said that prenatal exercise is healthy during pregnancy, only seven per cent actually practiced it. According to the Prenatal Yoga Survey conducted by Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers, 85 per cent of the respondents said yoga is beneficial during pregnancy and also after childbirth.

ALSO READ | Prenatal yoga: Geeta Basra shows how to keep fit during pregnancy with these standing asanas

The survey also mentioned that lack of time (50 per cent), followed by lack of awareness of pregnancy yoga asanas (30 per cent) and the fear that prenatal yoga might be harmful to the baby (26 per cent) are the key barriers to practicing yoga.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dr Swati Gaikwad, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune told indianexpress.com that prenatal yoga “only concentrates on positions that are specially meant for pregnant women”. “It includes breathing, stretches, and strengthening moves that help one’s body prepare for labour, and can be done right from the second trimester. Prenatal yoga will help keep your body supple during pregnancy,” said Dr Gaikwad.

Some other benefits include:

It can de-stress you

Various studies have confirmed that yoga can help ease back pain, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve balance, circulation, and flexibility during pregnancy. Yoga is beneficial for one’s mental and physical relaxation and to reduce stress and anxiety. Yoga poses also help to release physical blockages like muscle knots, along with overcoming emotions and tension. It will control the breath, clear the mind, and relax the body. Practicing yoga builds your ability to become calm and focused.

It lowers blood pressure

According to evidence available, a pregnant woman’s heart rate and blood pressure lower after doing prenatal yoga. It also teaches mindfulness. “While doing yoga, one is expected to breathe in a certain pattern which can help control blood pressure. It will also improve your heart functioning, and positively impact the mind and body,” said Dr Gaikwad.

It prepares you for labour

The correct breathing techniques can make you feel relaxed and calm. It can also teach how to use the muscles of your pelvic floor effectively. When it comes to natural delivery, you will will want these muscles to work effectively.

It improves strength and stamina

Yoga stretches your muscles and tissues and promotes the circulation of blood and oxygen. Various yoga poses can be helpful in strengthening the hips, back, arms and shoulders. This, in turn, increases stamina and strength to carry the growing baby. Also, you won’t feel fatigued when you do yoga, said Dr Gaikwad.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!