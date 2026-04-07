Gastrointestinal surgeon warns against taking stomach discomfort lightly, shares case of 46-year-old diagnosed with cancer: ‘Time nahi milta doctor’

Gastrointestinal surgeon Dr Kartik Sahni cautioned against taking “stomach discomfort” lightly, as he shared the case of a 46-year-old “busy” computer engineer who ended up ignoring such “stomach upset” for six months and was eventually diagnosed with sigmoid colon cancer with liver metastasis (a serious type of cancer which spreads from the sigmoid colon to the liver). “I saw a case today that left me shocked. A 46-year-old male, a computer engineer by profession, had ‘stomach upset’ for the past six months. Only discomfort, no bleeding, no bowel change. Nothing. No pain. Which is why he started ignoring. Antacids, over-the-counter drugs, home remedies. Busy life. Time nahi milta doctor (I don’t get time). Ultrasound happened. Multiple liver PETs. Sigmoid colon cancer with liver metastasis. No pain. Cancer apna kaam silently karta raha,” Dr Sahni said in a post on Instagram.

Appealing to people not to ignore symptoms, or even minor discomfort that has persisted for a while, Dr Sahni said, “Please stomach issues ko normal mat samjho (don’t consider stomach issues as normal). Ignoring for six months, which could have been diagnosed in six days, is the ultimate difference between life and death.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Anil Heroor, director of oncological sciences at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, reiterated that “unfortunately, it is more common than people realise”. “Cancers of the colon, especially on the left side like the sigmoid colon, can grow quietly for months or even years. Early symptoms are often vague: mild bloating, discomfort, acidity, or a feeling that digestion isn’t quite right. Since there is no dramatic pain or bleeding at first, people tend to ignore these signs,” said Dr Heroor.

According to Dr Heroor, colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in people in their 40s and even 30s. “Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, obesity, smoking, and chronic stress are contributing factors. Age should never be a reason to dismiss symptoms,” asserted Dr Heroor.

Cancer does not announce itself loudly in the early stages, Dr Heroor noted. “It often whispers. By the time strong symptoms appear, the disease may already be advanced. In this case, the lack of red flags like bleeding or weight loss gave a false sense of reassurance while the cancer continued to progress silently.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated)

Can routine medicines like antacids mask serious conditions?

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According to Dr Heroor, over-the-counter medications can temporarily ease symptoms, which delays medical evaluation. “If digestive complaints last more than a few weeks despite treatment, they should not be overlooked. Symptom relief does not always mean the underlying problem has been resolved.”

At what point should someone seek medical attention for stomach-related issues?

Dr Heroor emphasised that any digestive symptom that lasts more than three to four weeks deserves evaluation, especially in adults over 40. “Persistent discomfort, changes in bowel habits, unexplained fatigue, anaemia, or a feeling that something is ‘not normal’ should lead to further testing. Early consultation can make a life-saving difference.”

From a diagnostic standpoint, early endoscopic evaluation plays a critical role. “Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy should be considered when symptoms persist beyond 4–6 weeks despite treatment, particularly when risk factors or alarm features are present. Endoscopy allows direct visualisation of the lining of the stomach and oesophagus, targeted biopsies, and early detection of malignant or premalignant changes that may not be evident on imaging alone,” said Dr Vikas Jindal, consultant, Dept of Gastroenterology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

What to note?

The key message is that persistent, unexplained gastrointestinal symptoms warrant timely and thorough evaluation. “Early differentiation between benign functional disorders and serious malignancy can significantly improve outcomes, as delays often result in diagnosis at advanced, less treatable stages,” said Dr Jindal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.