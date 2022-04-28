Expert elucidates the importance of mental health check-up ahead of a bariatric surgery for weight loss

A majority of people opt for bariatric surgery when lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise fail to yield desired weight loss results. “Bariatric surgery involves making certain changes to the digestive system to help one lose weight. There are various types of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band, and biliopancreatic diversion with a duodenal switch that can aid weight loss,” said Dr Kedar Patil, bariatic surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune.

However, he added that it is imperative for one to opt for counselling and evaluate mental health before undergoing the surgery,

Also Read | How to maintain weight after a bariatric or weight loss surgery

*As part of the same, a surgeon will examine one’s mental health before going ahead with the surgery along with counselling after the procedure. The patient will be asked about the weight issue, their mindset, challenges faced, available family support, and many other factors like how they feel currently. It will be made sure that the patient will have strong support from friends and family before and after the surgery. The patient has to be in a good frame of mind and embrace the change in a positive manner. “If required, one may also be suggested to go for therapy. Additionally, in case of any known psychiatric conditions, the doctor needs to be informed,” Dr Patil said.

Also Read | A bariatric surgeon’s guide to understanding obesity

*A proper evaluation will be done to analyse the triggers, challenges, causes of weight gain, and binge eating disorders. The patient will be asked about how they will cope with the psychological, behavioral, and relationship changes after the surgery. It is essential to know whether the patient is depressed, sad, anxious, stressed, or frustrated due to weight gain. If an expert feels that the patient is well-prepared and confident enough to go for the surgery, then only he/she is recommended to undergo surgery. “Patients will need good psychological and emotional support. The patient will be made to understand long-term lifestyle changes when it comes to diet and exercise,” the doctor noted.

The last word: The patients should be repeatedly counselled and encouraged to set realistic goals and expectations associated with weight loss, reduction in risk of comorbidities, and maintaining a regular exercise routine to enjoy the best outcomes of the surgery, whether physically or mentally. This will help them to stick to their weight loss goals in a healthy way, said Dr Patil.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!