Surgeon explains why you hear ‘someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called’ in the shower: ‘Might get a bit trippy’

If you have ever paused mid-shower because you thought someone called your name, you are not alone. Hearing sounds that do not actually exist while showering is a surprisingly common experience. UK-based surgeon and health content creator Dr Karan Rajan explained this phenomenon in an Instagram post, identifying it as auditory pareidolia. In the video, he said, “This might get a bit trippy. If you’re in the shower and convinced you can hear screams, that’s normal. This is something known as auditory pareidolia.”

He noted that the human brain is wired to detect patterns as a survival mechanism. “So when it hears the sound of running water, which creates white noise, basically auditory software glitches, it doesn’t just ignore it. It scans your memory bank for familiar sounds and projects them onto the noise. Someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called. Your brain fills in the gap with what it expects to hear, not what’s actually there. Your brain is gaslighting itself.”

He notes that this is the same reason why you see faces in clouds or Jesus in toast. “But auditory pareidolia feels way creepier, because with sounds, your brain believes it’s real, at least initially. You can’t immediately tell it’s an illusion, which is why you turn off the water, heart pounding, only to find complete silence.”

Low stimulation forces your brain to fill the void, Dr Raj notes, and sometimes it fills it with problem solving instead of existential dread and phantom screams. “And it’s not just showers, hoovering, brushing your teeth, driving on a highway, washing the dishes, or boring activities with white noise in the background, all trigger the same creative state in your brain. Your brain needs that monotony to wonder and make unexpected neural connections. So if you’re trying to unlock more creativity, go and do something incredibly boring.”

Auditory pareidolia vs auditory experiences that may signal an underlying neurological or mental health issue

Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Harmless auditory pareidolia usually occurs in specific situations such as while showering, using a fan, or being in a quiet environment with background noise. The sounds are vague and fleeting, and people quickly realise they are not real once attention shifts. Importantly, these experiences are not distressing and do not influence behaviour.”

Auditory experiences that may indicate a neurological or mental health concern are typically more persistent, clearly structured, and occur even in the absence of background noise. Dr Chattnalli states, “They may involve distinct voices, commands, or conversations, and are often accompanied by emotional distress, confusion, sleep disruption, or changes in mood and functioning. When voices feel intrusive, frequent, or uncontrollable, or when insight is reduced, it is important to seek medical evaluation.”

Why white noise makes the brain more likely to misinterpret sounds

The brain is a pattern-seeking organ that constantly tries to interpret incomplete sensory information. White noise provides a continuous, unstructured sound that lacks clear meaning, encouraging the brain to fill in gaps using memory, expectation, and imagination.

In silence, Dr Chattnalli says, there is minimal sensory input to interpret, whereas in loud or structured noise, such as music or speech, the auditory signals are well-defined and leave little room for ambiguity. “White noise sits in between, creating the ideal conditions for the brain to impose familiar patterns such as voices or words. This is a normal cognitive process rather than a malfunction of the brain.”

Can intentionally engaging in low-stimulation activities improve creativity and mental clarity?

Dr Chattnalli confirms, “Yes, low-stimulation states can enhance creativity and mental clarity by allowing the brain’s default mode network to become more active.” This network is associated with reflection, idea generation, and problem-solving. Activities like showering, walking, light household chores, or sitting quietly can promote this mental state.

To use this safely, people should treat these moments as brief mental pauses rather than prolonged isolation. Maintaining regular sleep, social interaction, and structured daily routines is important.

