Surgeon explains why you hear ‘someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called’ in the shower: ‘Might get a bit trippy’

Hearing voices or sounds in the shower is often a harmless brain illusion called auditory pareidolia, experts explain.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 03:00 PM IST
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the showerThe strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower (Source: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

If you have ever paused mid-shower because you thought someone called your name, you are not alone. Hearing sounds that do not actually exist while showering is a surprisingly common experience. UK-based surgeon and health content creator Dr Karan Rajan explained this phenomenon in an Instagram post, identifying it as auditory pareidolia. In the video, he said, “This might get a bit trippy. If you’re in the shower and convinced you can hear screams, that’s normal. This is something known as auditory pareidolia.”

He noted that the human brain is wired to detect patterns as a survival mechanism. “So when it hears the sound of running water, which creates white noise, basically auditory software glitches, it doesn’t just ignore it. It scans your memory bank for familiar sounds and projects them onto the noise. Someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called. Your brain fills in the gap with what it expects to hear, not what’s actually there. Your brain is gaslighting itself.”

He notes that this is the same reason why you see faces in clouds or Jesus in toast. “But auditory pareidolia feels way creepier, because with sounds, your brain believes it’s real, at least initially. You can’t immediately tell it’s an illusion, which is why you turn off the water, heart pounding, only to find complete silence.”

Low stimulation forces your brain to fill the void, Dr Raj notes, and sometimes it fills it with problem solving instead of existential dread and phantom screams. “And it’s not just showers, hoovering, brushing your teeth, driving on a highway, washing the dishes, or boring activities with white noise in the background, all trigger the same creative state in your brain. Your brain needs that monotony to wonder and make unexpected neural connections. So if you’re trying to unlock more creativity, go and do something incredibly boring.”

Auditory pareidolia vs auditory experiences that may signal an underlying neurological or mental health issue

Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Harmless auditory pareidolia usually occurs in specific situations such as while showering, using a fan, or being in a quiet environment with background noise. The sounds are vague and fleeting, and people quickly realise they are not real once attention shifts. Importantly, these experiences are not distressing and do not influence behaviour.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Karan Rajan (@drkaranrajan) 

Auditory experiences that may indicate a neurological or mental health concern are typically more persistent, clearly structured, and occur even in the absence of background noise. Dr Chattnalli states, “They may involve distinct voices, commands, or conversations, and are often accompanied by emotional distress, confusion, sleep disruption, or changes in mood and functioning. When voices feel intrusive, frequent, or uncontrollable, or when insight is reduced, it is important to seek medical evaluation.”

Why white noise makes the brain more likely to misinterpret sounds

The brain is a pattern-seeking organ that constantly tries to interpret incomplete sensory information. White noise provides a continuous, unstructured sound that lacks clear meaning, encouraging the brain to fill in gaps using memory, expectation, and imagination.

In silence, Dr Chattnalli says, there is minimal sensory input to interpret, whereas in loud or structured noise, such as music or speech, the auditory signals are well-defined and leave little room for ambiguity. “White noise sits in between, creating the ideal conditions for the brain to impose familiar patterns such as voices or words. This is a normal cognitive process rather than a malfunction of the brain.”

Story continues below this ad

Can intentionally engaging in low-stimulation activities improve creativity and mental clarity?

Dr Chattnalli confirms, “Yes, low-stimulation states can enhance creativity and mental clarity by allowing the brain’s default mode network to become more active.” This network is associated with reflection, idea generation, and problem-solving. Activities like showering, walking, light household chores, or sitting quietly can promote this mental state.

To use this safely, people should treat these moments as brief mental pauses rather than prolonged isolation. Maintaining regular sleep, social interaction, and structured daily routines is important.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Namita Thapar
Romantic desserts to spice up your Valentine's Week
food
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
Maha Shivratri 2026 Date and Time: Shivratri shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more
Maha Shivratri 2026 Date
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tattoos
Ancient Ink: Why your tattoo has 5,000 years of history
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
Over a billion Android phones are at risk as Google sounds a security alarm
Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Namita Thapar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement