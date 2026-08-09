Surbhi Jyoti says normal delivery is ‘very normal’ today; doctor explains when it’s the right choice

Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sumit Suri this June. During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session she hosted on Instagram, when a fan asked her about normal delivery in today’s time, the Qubool Hai actor replied: “Why not? I mean, what’s the problem in today’s world? I know a lot of people in my circle who have had a normal delivery in today’s world. So, it has nothing to do with the zamaana actually. It happens, it’s very normal.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Sharing some key tips for normal delivery, Jyoti added: “Walking, healthy food, light stretches, exercise, and state of mind. You should just be happy.”

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Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynecology, Aster Women & Children Bangalore, says that the choice between a normal delivery and a Caesarean delivery does not involve an absolute better or more desirable method; rather, the choice is made based on the safest delivery for the woman and child in a particular pregnancy and childbirth scenario.

Normal vs Caesarian delivery

“Normal delivery is usually recommended where there are no complicating factors to reduce risks of infection, less bleeding, reduced time spent in the hospital, faster recovery, and quicker resumption of daily activities,” she shares, adding that it is also argued that delivery via the vagina could benefit infants since they get exposed to the mother’s bacteria, which helps them develop their immune system.

When is Caesarian delivery preferred?

However, Dr Jetty says that in cases such as “placenta previa, fatal distress, some breech positions, certain cases of previous deliveries via Caesarean method, and obstructed labour”, a Caesarean delivery would be a better solution and would even be lifesaving.

“Delaying the procedure in hopes of achieving a natural delivery can put the lives of both the mother and the baby at risk,” she adds,

In addition to the fear factor and the experiences obtained from social media, Dr Jetty also warns women to avoid making decisions of delivery modes depending on misconceptions, like one method of delivery is always better than the other.

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“This decision should depend on the discussion of the history of the mother and pregnancy, the position of the foetus, any previous deliveries as well as any pregnancy complications with the obstetrician,” she reiterates.

According to Jetty, the primary aim of maternity care is not to have as many normal deliveries or caesareans as possible but the safety of mother and the unborn baby. “An informed decision based on the medical evidence is the best way forward,” she concludes.