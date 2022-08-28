scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Here’s a health advisory on dos and don’ts to follow

Change the bedsheets and pillow covers after the demolition; ideally, wash them, and keep your doors and windows closed

The demolition is set to take place at 2.30 pm today.

With just hours to go for the demolition of Noida’s Twin Towers, built by Supertech, the office of the chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued a health advisory for residents nearby and those in the vicinity who may be affected by the dust and fumes caused by the tearing down of the buildings.

Keep in mind that razing of a building will emanate a lot of dust, which can be hazardous to the health if inhaled. As such, around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies near the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida have already been evacuated ahead of the demolition set to take place at 2.30 pm today.

The crucial signs to watch out for, post the tearing down of the buildings — as mentioned in the health advisory — are as follows:

1. A burning sensation in the eyes, nose, and face
2. Body ache
3. Tightening of the chest
4. Irregular heartbeats
5. Difficulty in breathing
6. Excessive coughing
7. Runny nose
8. A general feeling of uneasiness
9. Stomach ache

Supertech Twin Towers demolition, Supertech Twin Towers, tower demolition Noida, health advisory, Noida's Twin Towers, chief medical officer Gautam Budh Nagar health advisory, indian express news The health advisory

Things to do

– Close every door and window.
– Clean the floor of the house with a vacuum cleaner, or with a wet cloth, so as to prevent the accumulation of dust.
– Change the bedsheets and pillow covers after the demolition; ideally, wash them.
– Ensure that your hands and nails are clean when you sit down to eat your food.
– Wear a face mask and cover your eyes with glasses so as to stop the entry of the dust.

Supertech Twin Towers demolition, Supertech Twin Towers, tower demolition Noida, health advisory, Noida's Twin Towers, chief medical officer Gautam Budh Nagar health advisory, indian express news The construction and destruction of building structures can lead to several diseases like skin-related conditions and an increase in cough and cold, especially in children, said a doctor. (Express photo)

Things to avoid

* During the demolition — and even after it is over — do not leave your doors and windows open.
* Do not eat or drink anything unless you have ensured your hands and nails are clean.
* Avoid eating outside.
* Avoid biting your nails.
* Do not roam around outside.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate previously told indianexpress.com that due to the crushing of concrete, compressors, and other products, there is an increase in silica dust, lead, and asbestos. “The construction and destruction of building structures can lead to several diseases like skin-related conditions and an increase in cough and cold, especially in children, and those already suffering from allergic disorders and reactive airway diseases like asthma,” he cautioned.

