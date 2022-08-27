Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Experts on how to protect yourself from dust particles, pollution

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, Supertech Twin Towers will be mowed down tomorrow, August 28, Sunday. While the demolition will be achieved through a controlled explosion, according to reports, a dust cloud is likely to appear up to 300 metres above ground level that may take 10-15 minutes to settle.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals told indianexpress.com that since the towers have been rigged with explosives by a professional team and all possible precautions seem to have been taken, the towers will implode upon themselves and multiple layers of protective material is in place to “minimise dust, sound and vibrations”.

“The sound will only be for around nine seconds and the dust is also expected to settle down in a few minutes. There is nothing to worry for the long-term,” said Dr Bajaj.

However, a research study, Reducing Construction Dust Pollution by Planning Construction Site Layout details that in the process of dust monitoring, some researchers found that some of the environmental factors, such as wind speed, humidity, and temperature affect the accuracy of dust sensor such that manual demolition is regarded as one of the top three factors for dust concentration after cement mixing, and concrete breaking.

Agreed Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director and head, pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Faridabad, and said that the particles remain suspended in the air at least for 3-4 days. Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease specialist, Masina Hospital further said that while rain can help settle down the debris, if the particles continue to remain suspended in the air because of no rains, it is expected that people will have “respiratory issues, especially those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) etc,” she said.

Why is it an issue?

Due to the crushing of concrete, compressors, and other products, there is an increase in silica dust, lead, and asbestos, said Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate. “It can also lead to a significant increase in noise and vibrations. Further, the construction and destruction of building structures can also lead to several diseases like skin-related conditions and an increase in cough and cold, especially in children and those already suffering from allergic disorders and reactive airway diseases like asthma,” Dr Saseedharan told indianexpress.com.

Due to increased lead exposure, some people can show symptoms like headache, tiredness, irritability, and constipation, Dr Saseedharan mentioned. “An increase in silica may lead to chronic lung conditions called silicosis. Silting up drainage systems may lead to flooding and the associated problems with leptospirosis and other water and parasite-borne diseases. However, the good news is that many engineering techniques will help reduce all these health hazards, albeit not eliminate these issues,” he elucidated.

Here are some precautions that all nearby residents should take in the wake of the dust and noise pollution.

Experts say an N-95 mask with a valve is recommended. “For dust and air pollution, N-95 with a valve helps you against PM 2.5 particles. People in the nearby localities should wear for at least a couple of days, particularly, if they are going outdoors,” said Dr Jha while adding that people with respiratory issues like asthma need to keep taking their medicines, stay alert and should not venture out for 3-4 days.

Dr Gilada suggested that people within 1 km radius should immediately consider moving away. “Also, instead of dry dusting in homes, it is better to do wet mopping as this prevents suspended particles from remaining in the air,” said Dr Gilada.

Closing windows, wearing personal protective equipment and seeking early help from your doctor in case of any health issues are essential, Dr Saseedharan asserted. Dr Jha advised that people should stay hydrated to avoid dehydration-induced health issues.

