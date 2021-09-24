Supermodel Linda Evangelista says CoolSculpting left her ‘disfigured’; know about the procedure

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista recently took to Instagram to share that she was left “permanently deformed” and “unrecognizable” after undergoing two unsuccessful corrective surgeries five years ago.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she wrote.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Dr VK Sharma, professor and Head of Dermatology at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, said, “CoolSculpting is used to freeze the body fat so that you can achieve your ideal look. In this procedure no surgery or needle is required and the purpose is to modify the body shape”.

“It is one of the new ways of sculpting. Previously ultrasonic waves, radio frequency having been used for the same purpose. As a non-invasive treatment, it has several benefits over traditional surgical fat removal procedures.”

But the expert was quick to add that “skin burn, irregular skin and ache at the treatment site” are some of the common side-effects, and that “one need to be extremely careful.”

He also stressed that after the procedure, one needs to do regular exercise, eat a a limited diet and try not limit calorie intake.

Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic, explained that “accumulation of undesired fat is a major aesthetic concern, yet a a large majority of this population are unwilling to go for any sort of surgical procedure such as liposuction.”

“With the advancement of technology in this domain, cryolipolysis has become a dominant technology for non-surgical, non-invasive fat reduction. Body sculpting with CoolSculpting is available for both men and women to get rid of stubborn fat. This is also great for reduction of double chin,” he told indianexpress.com. Generally, Dr Patel says, “body sculpting with CoolSculpting is done for abdomen, flank, thigh inner and outer, back fat, underneath the buttocks, double chin etc.”

He adds that the procedure, however, does not aid in weight loss. “It is just a body contouring method which helps in fat destruction. The fat-freezing procedure actually reduces the number of fat cells in treated areas by about 20-25 per cent. CoolSculpting is not to be confused with weight-loss, but fat reduction through cryolipolysis leading to body sculpting,” he said.

In the post, the Canadian model also informed that she was filing a lawsuit against the company and taking “a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.”

She further said she has developed Paradoxical Adipose Pyperplasia or PAH, “a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.” “PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing,” she added.

“In the process, I have become a recluse”.

