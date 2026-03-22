Experts decode supermodel Cindy Crawford’s ‘6-8.30 am’ routine: From red light therapy to Pilates power

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Cindy Crawford once ruled the runway. From Victoria’s Secret shows to campaigns for big-ticket luxury brands like Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and Calvin Klein, she was everywhere, winning hearts. Recently, the supermodel posted a video on Instagram giving us a quick peek into her “6-8.30 am” morning routine that “sets me up to have a great day!”
Let’s decode her routine in detail:
Upon waking, she listens to the Bible as an audiobook while dry-brushing her skin. Next, she uses gua sha and a cleanser, followed by the red light therapy wand.
Dry brushing can help remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin looking and feeling smoother. It also helps to stimulate lymphatic drainage, which can improve immune function and overall health. Red light therapy, on the other hand, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity.
“Red light therapy, also called low-level light therapy, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity,” says Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “It has credible scientific backing when used correctly and in appropriate settings.”
Unlike UV light, red light does not damage the skin. Instead, it penetrates the surface at a controlled depth and targets cells beneath.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Crawford then has a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and goes for a walk on the grass for grounding. After swimming in the jacuzzi for a while, she will get ready for a workout.
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According to Ipsita Chakraborty, senior nutritionist at Hungry Koala, vinegar, especially apple cider vinegar, contains acetic acid, which has been shown to increase the production of digestive enzymes and stomach acid. This can help break down food more effectively.
Before she hits the gym, she will make coffee with a scoop of collagen powder and check some emails. Slight stretches to warm up her body and a few minutes of reverse recline, and then jumping on a trampoline till her Pilates instructor arrives.
Dr Vajalla Shravani, chief fitness consultant at Tone 30 Pilates, said that trampoline or rebounder workouts, often seen as a fun alternative to traditional cardio, burn about 200-280 calories in 30 minutes, depending on intensity. However, they offer the added advantage of engaging multiple muscle groups, including the core, legs, and stabilising muscles.
Pilates, on the other hand, helps build muscle while protecting the joints, improves hip and knee stability, and sharpens balance, all of which are crucial as we age. The reformer’s controlled resistance allows the body to move safely through a wide range of motion, helping reduce stiffness and correct long-standing muscle imbalance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.