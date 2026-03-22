Experts decode supermodel Cindy Crawford’s ‘6-8.30 am’ routine: From red light therapy to Pilates power

Cindy Crawford once ruled the runway. From Victoria’s Secret shows to campaigns for big-ticket luxury brands like Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and Calvin Klein, she was everywhere, winning hearts. Recently, the supermodel posted a video on Instagram giving us a quick peek into her “6-8.30 am” morning routine that “sets me up to have a great day!”

Let’s decode her routine in detail:

Upon waking, she listens to the Bible as an audiobook while dry-brushing her skin. Next, she uses gua sha and a cleanser, followed by the red light therapy wand.

Dry brushing can help remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin looking and feeling smoother. It also helps to stimulate lymphatic drainage, which can improve immune function and overall health. Red light therapy, on the other hand, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity.