Consume these five superfoods for thyroid health

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland present at the base of the neck, that plays an essential role in the metabolic processes of our body. Hence, it is crucial to keep our thyroid health in check as it is responsible for our overall health.

Owing to lifestyle factors like inadequate nutrition and stress among others, a lot of men and women, regardless of their age, suffer from thyroid issues. To ensure robust thyroid health, make sure you include some superfoods, known to aid thyroid function, in your daily diet.

As per Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, these five superfoods “work wonders for thyroid health (for all kinds of thyroid imbalances-hypo, hyper and auto-immune). Wondering what they are? Read on.

Amla

As per Dr Bhavsar, “Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange and around 17 times that of a pomegranate.” This humble Indian fruit truly deserves its superfood status.

Further, she mentioned how it is not just great for your thyroid health but is also “a proven tonic for hair”. It slows down greying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby, improving hair growth.

Coconut

“Coconut is one of the best food for thyroid patients, be it raw coconut or coconut oil,” she said. It improves slow and sluggish metabolism. Coconut contains MCFAs (medium-chain fatty acids) and MTCs (medium-chain triglycerides) in abundance which helps improve metabolism.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body and also promote the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body.

Brazil nuts

Selenium is a micronutrient that the body requires for the metabolism of thyroid hormones, the expert explained. It “is required for the conversion of T4 to T3, and Brazil nuts are also one of the best natural sources of this nutrient. In fact, three Brazil nuts a day is enough to give you a healthy dose of this powerful antioxidant and thyroid mineral”.

Moong beans

“Beans contain protein, antioxidants, complex carbohydrates and loads of vitamins and minerals,” the expert said. “They are also high in fibre, which can be beneficial if you suffer from constipation, a common side symptom of thyroid imbalance.”

Moong, like most beans, provides iodine and the best thing about moong is they are the easiest to digest among all beans so they are an excellent addition to a thyroid-friendly diet that aims to offset the implications of a lowered metabolic rate, brought on by the disorder, Dr Bhavsar said.

