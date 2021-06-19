Count on these foods to feel energetic throughout the day

Nuts and seeds can help you have sustained energy levels. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The food we eat not only propels our immunity but also our energy levels. If you have not been able to sustain your energy levels to the optimum lately, it is time to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the goal is to “keep your blood sugar stable and avoid those drastic spikes and dips that will leave you feeling starving and sluggish”.

So, what can you do?

You can try and stock up on foods that “give you energy” and keep your energy levels high throughout the day.

As per Batra, here are the foods that can help:

Yogurt

– Loaded with protein, calcium, and good fats

– Keeps gut healthy

– The bacteria present in it helps improve digestion as well

– It helps to keep the body cool

Also Read | Feeling tired all the time? Try these foods to boost your energy levels

Steel-cut oats

– Low glycaemic index

– Keeps full and gives satiety for a long time

– Provides energy

Banana

– Stuffed with natural sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose. As soon as they enter your body, they give you a boost of energy

– Rich in potassium and fibre

– Packed with magnesium and also known as a happy food

Nuts and seeds

-Ensures a consistent release of small doses of energy throughout the day.

-Munch on some peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds (roasted) every few hours to ensure that your energy levels do not dwindle.

-Good source of omega 3 fatty acids, selenium and magnesium and other micro-nutrients

Quinoa

Quinoa has high protein, carb, and dietary fibre content. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Quinoa has high protein, carb, and dietary fibre content. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

– High protein, carb, and dietary fibre content, as well as have many vitamins and minerals. “Even though this superfood is high in carbs, it has a low glycaemic index, which indicates that its carbs are absorbed slowly and can provide a sustained energy release,” mentioned Batra.

Sprouts

– Germination process increases the nutrient absorption in the body.

– No sugar spikes

– Feel full for a longer time

– Complex carbs and protein are present

– Iron content also increases

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle