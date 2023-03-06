scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

These super foods will make your hair grow super quick!

Instead of relying on artificial procedures to manage the problem, make some dietary changes to alleviate any deficiencies

Hair loss is a serious problem faced by many, including today's youth. (Source: Pixabay)

Hair loss can be a result of many reasons — PCOS, hereditary, to pregnancy. But instead of relying on artificial procedures to cure or manage the problem, why not take the nutritional route and fix one’s diet to alleviate any deficiencies. To help you make these changes, dietician Manpreet Kalra shared her go-to superfoods for hair growth.

Also read |These two daily habits might be causing hair loss

Amla
1. Rich in antioxidants
2. Prevents premature greying and dandruff

(Have amla + aloe vera shot in the morning)

– Curry leaves
1. Rich in iron and folic acid
2. Reverse hair damage and prevent premature greying

(Chew 3-4 curry leaves early morning empty stomach)

Almonds and nuts
1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and biotin
2. Rich in antioxidants

(Have 5 almonds and 1 walnut early in the morning)

– Moringa
1. Rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
2. Prevent follicle damage

(Add moringa powder in lunch, in dal/vegetable/roti)

Peanuts
1. High in vitamin E, zinc, magnesium and biotin
2. Promotes healthy hair growth

(Add overnight soaked peanuts in Poha, upma, salads or in other snacks)

Advertisement

– Sesame seeds + cumin seeds
1. Sesame is rich in calcium and manganese, and cumin helps to get it absorbed
2. Balances hormones

(Add sesame seed in chapati and have cumin seed tea post meals)

– Triphala
1. Has antibacterial properties
2. Promotes hair growth and prevents greying

(Have triphala tea 30 mins before going to bed)

Advertisement

– Aliv seeds
1. Packed with calcium, iron, vitamins like A, C, E
2. Rich in antioxidants

(Have 1/4th tsp aliv seeds soaked in water as a mid meal)

– Methi seeds
1. Rich in phytoestrogen
2. Reversees stress damage on hair

(Soaked and crushed methi can be taken with a glass of water once a day)

– Cucumber
1. Rich in silicon and sulphur, which promote hair growth
2. Provides hydration and reduce inflammation

(Take cucumber smoothies among with coriander & mint)

Advertisement
Also read |Expert shares effective tips for healthy hair

Check out her reel here:

While concurring with the above list, dietician Garima Goyal added that garlic is one of the most underrated remedies for hair loss. “Garlic is a commonly used culinary spice, which is known for its many benefits. The presence of selenium and sulfur in garlic prevents hair loss, and aids in their nourishment. Garlic is also a good source of vitamin-C that prevents inflammation and boosts collagen formation,” she told indianexpress.com.

A few of her other favourite superfoods for hair growth include:

Advertisement

1. WALNUTS: Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for hair growth. Their antioxidant activity prevents premature hair fall and nourishes your hair.

2. EGGS: We generally tend to throw the egg yolk thinking it is fattening. But egg yolk is a good source of biotin which is essential for your hair. Don’t overindulge, but try to include one whole egg in your diet.

Advertisement
Also read |Alopecia or hair loss linked to mental health, ’embarrassment, shame’, says study

4. FATTY FISHES: Fatty fishes are good sources of omega-3 fatty acid, which keep your hair follicles hydrated. Their antioxidant property prevents inflammation in your follicles which would otherwise cause hair loss.

5. SWEET POTATOES: Sweet potatoes, capsicum, carrot, spinach, and other coloured vegetables are rich in beta-carotene. In our body, beta carotene gets converted into vitamin-A, which is essential for hair growth.

Also Read
Female Sexual Dysfunction
Female sexual dysfunction is 'more common than we think'; here are some c...
sweets. food
Craving sweets? Try these diet and lifestyle tips to manage them
As flesh-eating parasites eat a man's eye after he sleeps with contact le...
meals frequency
Ayurveda says the number of meals you have in a day can make you a 'rogi'...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

ED searches, surveys 15 locations in Mumbai, Nagpur in money laundering case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, play Holi with natural colours made from plants, vegetables and cow dung
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close