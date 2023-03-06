These super foods will make your hair grow super quick!

Hair loss can be a result of many reasons — PCOS, hereditary, to pregnancy. But instead of relying on artificial procedures to cure or manage the problem, why not take the nutritional route and fix one’s diet to alleviate any deficiencies. To help you make these changes, dietician Manpreet Kalra shared her go-to superfoods for hair growth.

– Amla

1. Rich in antioxidants

2. Prevents premature greying and dandruff

(Have amla + aloe vera shot in the morning)

– Curry leaves

1. Rich in iron and folic acid

2. Reverse hair damage and prevent premature greying

(Chew 3-4 curry leaves early morning empty stomach)

– Almonds and nuts

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and biotin

2. Rich in antioxidants

(Have 5 almonds and 1 walnut early in the morning)

– Moringa

1. Rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

2. Prevent follicle damage

(Add moringa powder in lunch, in dal/vegetable/roti)

– Peanuts

1. High in vitamin E, zinc, magnesium and biotin

2. Promotes healthy hair growth

(Add overnight soaked peanuts in Poha, upma, salads or in other snacks)

– Sesame seeds + cumin seeds

1. Sesame is rich in calcium and manganese, and cumin helps to get it absorbed

2. Balances hormones

(Add sesame seed in chapati and have cumin seed tea post meals)

– Triphala

1. Has antibacterial properties

2. Promotes hair growth and prevents greying

(Have triphala tea 30 mins before going to bed)

– Aliv seeds

1. Packed with calcium, iron, vitamins like A, C, E

2. Rich in antioxidants

(Have 1/4th tsp aliv seeds soaked in water as a mid meal)

– Methi seeds

1. Rich in phytoestrogen

2. Reversees stress damage on hair

(Soaked and crushed methi can be taken with a glass of water once a day)

– Cucumber

1. Rich in silicon and sulphur, which promote hair growth

2. Provides hydration and reduce inflammation

(Take cucumber smoothies among with coriander & mint)

While concurring with the above list, dietician Garima Goyal added that garlic is one of the most underrated remedies for hair loss. “Garlic is a commonly used culinary spice, which is known for its many benefits. The presence of selenium and sulfur in garlic prevents hair loss, and aids in their nourishment. Garlic is also a good source of vitamin-C that prevents inflammation and boosts collagen formation,” she told indianexpress.com.

A few of her other favourite superfoods for hair growth include:

1. WALNUTS: Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for hair growth. Their antioxidant activity prevents premature hair fall and nourishes your hair.

2. EGGS: We generally tend to throw the egg yolk thinking it is fattening. But egg yolk is a good source of biotin which is essential for your hair. Don’t overindulge, but try to include one whole egg in your diet.

4. FATTY FISHES: Fatty fishes are good sources of omega-3 fatty acid, which keep your hair follicles hydrated. Their antioxidant property prevents inflammation in your follicles which would otherwise cause hair loss.

5. SWEET POTATOES: Sweet potatoes, capsicum, carrot, spinach, and other coloured vegetables are rich in beta-carotene. In our body, beta carotene gets converted into vitamin-A, which is essential for hair growth.

