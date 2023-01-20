This is why you may be feeling constipated despite eating ‘super clean’

Salads and raw vegetables are usually associated with weight loss as their high fibre content help keeps one satiated for longer. They are also full of nutrients, essential minerals, and vitamins. But consuming a high amount of fibre can also lead to an upset stomach, bloating, gas and constipation, said Nidhi S, a nutritionist, in an Instagram post, as she listed down some of the top reasons.

Explaining that what we eat creates a microbiome in our gut that is responsible for the digestion and absorption of nutrients, she added that by consuming processed food in excess and limiting vegetable intake, the “microbiome has more colonies to digest that kind of food.” She further wrote: “If someone suddenly shifts to a high-fibre diet, he/she will face digestion issues as it’s a big change for the gut microbiome.”

She went on to ask in the reel, “Despite eating super clean, do you face constipation?”

So, what to keep in mind?

“In general, uncooked food is tough to digest. If such diet is not supported by exercises and proper hydration, constipation is unavoidable,” she stressed.

How to make a switch?

*Start slow, include a small portion of salad along with lunch

*Never consume raw salad for dinner as it’s tough to digest due to less stomach agni.

*It is ideal to increase the number of cooked vegetables in the meal.

*Take vegetable soups for dinner in place of a salad.

*Take steamed or roasted vegetables rather than raw ones.

Are there any natural remedies that can help?

Dietitian Richa Gangani shared the best items to tackle constipation.

“Constipation is one of the most common digestive problems. Poor diet frequently causes constipation. Dietary fibre and adequate water intake are necessary to help keep stools soft. Here are some food items that can help you with constipation issues,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dried figs

Dried Figs are a great way to boost your fibre intake and promote healthy bowel habits. You can soak two dried figs in water and keep them for some time. Eat these soaked figs at any time of the day.

Ginger

Ginger is said to be a preferred remedy for constipation, especially among practitioners of herbal medicine. Also known as the ‘warming herb’, ginger increases heat generation in the body that can help speed up sluggish digestion.

Black raisins

Black raisins have high amounts of dietary fibre that can provide bulk to the stools and aid in smooth movement. For quick relief from constipation, soak a handful of black raisins in a bowl of water overnight and eat them in the morning on an empty stomach. This not only acts as an effective natural remedy for constipation but also helps you stay healthy.

Hot water

Drinking water is an effective way to provide relief and prevent constipation. Staying hydrated helps soften stool and makes it easier to pass. Drinking hot water helps to break down food faster than drinking cold.

Agreed Dr Tehsin A Petiwala, consultant gastroenterologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai and said that water is important for the smooth movement of bowel contents. “If there is less water content than usual, the motility of the intestines is affected, making the stool hard and difficult to pass through the intestines,” shared Petiwala.

