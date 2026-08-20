Sunny Deol on why smoking and drinking never became habits: ‘The age was such…’

Sunny Deol does not smoke or drink, even when everyone around him is partying the night away. Fiercely resilient to peer pressure, the Batwara 1947 actor opened up about why he stayed away from these vices during a recent chat with podcaster Shubhankar Mishra.

“I’ve tasted both smoking and drinking, but never made them a habit. When I was younger, I’d tried it out. The age was such that…I was studying abroad, and everyone around me was doing it. So I tried it. But I found the taste bitter, and you have to add a cold drink and chug it really fast. And then you wake up with a headache the next morning. So, what the hell am I doing?” he shared with the podcaster.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Deol further shared that he never felt pressured into taking up smoking or drinking by his peers. “I want to be what I want to be, and still they should accept me. Agar rum ko paaloge toh gham kabhi nahi utrega (If you embrace rum, you will never be truly happy),” he added.

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How peer pressure can drive you to addiction

Counseling psychologist Srishti Vatsa says that teenagers mainly take up smoking and drinking due to peer pressure. “Films and television series promote the misconception that smoking or drinking is cool, which pushes teenagers to take up this vice. Many children vape or smoke e-cigarettes believing it’s less harmful than cigarettes. Environmental factors, exam stress, and competitive pressures add to their burdens,” she explains.

According to her, the lack of awareness surrounding e-cigarettes and vapes also make children easy prey for addiction. In fact, Vatsa also attributes “Indian parents and their emotional unavailability” as a contributing factor to why children turn to smoking and drinking as a coping mechanism for this stress.

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“Children often feel guilty about hiding this activity, leading to behavioral changes such as defensiveness and aggression,” says Vatsa. Therefore, she emphasises on the importance of parents understanding their children’s friend circles and being emotionally available.

“Parents need to create a safe space at home that encourages open dialogue and discussion with their children. Patience and understanding are crucial to helping them quit smoking and drinking,” Vatsa informs.

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As for signs to watch out for, she says that vapes have a distinct sweet and fruity smell and cause dry mouth and dehydration. “If your child is drinking more water than usual, they may be vaping. Nicotine and alcohol can also disrupt sleep cycles, so changes in sleeping patterns might indicate smoking or drinking,” warns the psychologist.

What helps?

Instead, she recommends physical exercise and sports as healthier outlets for stress and anxiety. “Encourage activities like running, yoga, or meditation to divert smoking urges. It’s necessary to keep the hands busy, so indulging in a hobby can fulfil creative pursuits as well as prevent vices,” Vatsa suggests.

And for serious situations, she advises seeking professional help for addiction. “There is a fair amount of societal stigma attached to visiting de-addiction and rehabilitation centers, but nowadays these places have become friendlier in their approach towards treating patients,” she shares, adding in conclusion: “Remember it is a time-taking process that requires patience and kindness from both parents and children.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.