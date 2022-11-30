What is the correct way and best time to soak up vitamin D?

It is a well-known fact that adequate sun exposure is needed by the body to produce vitamin D, which is extremely essential for bone and joint health. But do you know the correct way and time of soaking up sunlight for maximum vitamin D absorption? Worry not, we’ve got you covered will all the information.

Also Read | Why daily exposure to sunlight is good for your health

Noting that sunlight is required to help the body produce vitamin D, nutritionist Leema Mahajan, in an Instagram post, said that vitamin D is involved in the creation of many proteins and enzymes that are essential for human health and also prevent a number of diseases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐧 |Nutritionist (@leemamahajan)

Vitamin D deficiency can cause

*Bone loss

*Muscle loss

*Hair loss

*Mood changes

*Weight gain

*Respiratory issues

She went on to detail how to soak up sunlight.

*Avoid exposing eyes to direct sunlight

*The best time, according to Mahajan, is between 12-3 pm. However, Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant, Orthopedics, Asian Hospital, Faridabad told indianexpress.com that the ideal time is when the sun rays are not too harsh as direct exposure to such rays can cause cutaneous melanoma (CM), a malignant tumour formed by pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.

*According to Mahajan, not more than 30 minutes is required for those with dark-skin, and not more than 15 minutes for light-skinned

*She suggested exposing the back, arms, shoulder. The more skin is exposed, the better it is, Mahajan said. Adding, Dr Kapoor mentioned that it is best to avoid sun exposure “longer durations”.

Advertisement

*Use sunscreens post sun bathing, not during. Sunscreens don’t let the UV rays to be absorbed.

Further, Dr Padmini B V, head clinical dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore advised wearing white or light coloured clothes as they help absorb good sunlight. “Do not use any sunscreen or lotions that may inhibit the vitamin D from being absorbed in the skin,” she told indianexpress.com.

Sun exposure should be optimised (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Sun exposure should be optimised (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Dr Padmini, exercising during sun exposure helps in better absorption of vitamin D and improves bone strength, too. “It also helps in regulating the circadian rhythm (sleep cycle). Exposure to sunlight also enhances cognitive and brain function. Hence, it is very good if children play during day time. And soaking sunshine is a good therapy for patients under depression,” said Dr Padmini.

Advertisement

Exposure to sun rays can help increase the production of serotonin, a hormone that stabilises mood, making one feel calm and happy, said Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition. “Lack of sunlight can cause the serotonin levels to dip, which is associated with a higher risk of seasonal affective disorder — a form of depression that occurs with changing seasons,” he said.

Dr Kapoor pointed out that since vitamin D and calcium are interlinked in the body, if one gets to know they have low vitamin D levels, it is important to get calcium levels checked too.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!