Sunita Ahuja’s Lock Upp 2 exit: Health struggles decoded by expert

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who recently exited the reality show Lock Upp 2, has revealed that she was feeling unwell and hence left the show voluntarily.

Speaking to the hosts, Ahuja said, “I wanted to try and see how reality shows are. I don’t think it’s made for me. My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control. I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause. I am feeling chest pain and difficulty breathing; hence, I have been requesting to be removed from the show. I would love to go.”

She added, “I am better now that I have come out. My journey on the show was very good. I made so many friends. All the young kids were my friends, and Ram Kapoor became my best buddy. Had my health not deteriorated, I would have continued with the show.”