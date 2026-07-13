Sunita Ahuja’s Lock Upp 2 exit: Health struggles decoded by expert

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who recently exited the reality show Lock Upp 2, has revealed that she was feeling unwell and hence left the show voluntarily.
Speaking to the hosts, Ahuja said, “I wanted to try and see how reality shows are. I don’t think it’s made for me. My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control. I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause. I am feeling chest pain and difficulty breathing; hence, I have been requesting to be removed from the show. I would love to go.”
She added, “I am better now that I have come out. My journey on the show was very good. I made so many friends. All the young kids were my friends, and Ram Kapoor became my best buddy. Had my health not deteriorated, I would have continued with the show.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She mentioned that safety precautions were maintained while thanking Netflix and Ekta Kapoor.
“After my health issues, the doctor would come in thrice to check my sugar. And contrary to popular belief, I never abused the makers. I was so unwell that my mind wasn’t working. After constant monitoring, they also gave me proper diet food, keeping diabetes in mind,” she added.
So, we reached out to an expert to understand if uncontrolled diabetes can make someone feel anxious, breathless, or even experience chest pain.
Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said, said that uncontrolled diabetes can affect the body in several ways, but symptoms like chest pain and breathing difficulties should never be assumed to be caused by diabetes alone. “These could indicate a medical emergency, such as a heart problem, and require immediate medical attention,” said Dr Negalur.
According to Dr Negalur, when blood sugar remains consistently high or drops too low, people may feel tired, dizzy, sweaty, shaky, or have heart palpitations. “They might also become irritable or have trouble concentrating. Such symptoms can sometimes overlap with anxiety, making it hard to pinpoint the exact cause without a proper assessment,” said Dr Negalur.
Yes, affirmed Dr Negalur. “Menopause is a time when hormonal changes can affect blood sugar levels. Many women notice their glucose readings become less predictable, even if they’ve been following the same diet, exercise routine, and medication plan for years,” added Dr Negalur.
At the same time, menopause may bring symptoms like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, anxiety, and fatigue. Poor sleep and increased stress can further affect blood sugar control, creating a cycle where diabetes symptoms and menopausal issues influence each other.
Women with diabetes going through menopause often benefit from closer blood sugar monitoring because treatment needs may change. “Depending on glucose readings, adjustments in medication, diet, or activity may be necessary. Regular follow-up helps catch episodes of high or low blood sugar before they become serious,” said Dr Negalur.
View this post on Instagram
It’s important not to ignore ongoing chest pain, breathlessness, or severe weakness, especially in people with diabetes, as they are already at a higher risk for heart disease.
“While stress and hormonal changes can affect how someone feels, these symptoms should always be evaluated quickly instead of being dismissed as anxiety or menopause. Early medical care helps rule out serious conditions and ensures diabetes and any related health issues are managed correctly,” said Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.