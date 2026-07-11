Suniel Shetty reveals why he never had alcohol in life: ‘Went towards martial arts…’

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Suniel Shetty recently admitted to never having touched a drop of alcohol in his entire life, stressing that he has lived a stone-cold sober life.
“Even a sip in my life I haven’t had. This is because I went towards martial arts at a very young age — the oldest Japanese form of martial arts, where we were taught that you cannot achieve anything in life if there are distractions. Alcohol, tobacco. Smoking was one of the biggest,” he told Navika Kumar on Baatein Dil Se.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor at the Department of Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida says that not drinking alcohol can lead to better liver function, reduced risk of liver disease, improved cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and decreased risk of certain cancers.
He explains that alcohol suppresses a person’s REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep), and when you stop drinking, you will start experiencing “mental clarity and better sleep”. This will also reduce your anxiety and enhance your overall mood. Not drinking alcohol is also beneficial to those trying to lose weight, as it contains excessive calorie intake, he adds.
Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder-director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, highlights the psychological benefits of living a life without drinking alcohol. From experiencing a sense of achievement, increased self-control, and a fresh perspective on one’s relationship with alcohol, he says that people tend to make a lot more positive changes in the long run.
The best bit? Leading a life without alcohol significantly reduces your risk of developing certain types of cancers. “Alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for various cancers, including head and neck cancers, esophageal cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer and even breast cancer,” Dr Bajaj lists out.
This is great news, especially for men. Dr Srivastav says that men tend to be “chronic drinkers” — aka they drink for a longer duration and sustain damaging effects. “Women on the other hand, tend to be acute drinkers”, he says, explaining that they drink for a shorter duration but in greater quantities. Thus, the injuries to their liver are also acute, he adds. Quitting alcohol in both these cases will eventually help improve liver function.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.