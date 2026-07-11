Suniel Shetty reveals why he never had alcohol in life: ‘Went towards martial arts…’

Suniel Shetty recently admitted to never having touched a drop of alcohol in his entire life, stressing that he has lived a stone-cold sober life.

“Even a sip in my life I haven’t had. This is because I went towards martial arts at a very young age — the oldest Japanese form of martial arts, where we were taught that you cannot achieve anything in life if there are distractions. Alcohol, tobacco. Smoking was one of the biggest,” he told Navika Kumar on Baatein Dil Se.

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