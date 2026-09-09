‘Got all my off days at once’: Bengaluru entrepreneur’s 4-month ICU wake-up call

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, Sivaram Briyas, has opened up about how long working hours took a serious toll on his health and left him in the intensive care unit (ICU) for four months. Writing on LinkedIn, Briyas expressed, “For most of my career, Sunday was just a slower Monday. I answered calls. I visited the factory ‘for ten minutes’ that became three hours. I told my family I was present while my mind ran inventory numbers. I wore it with some pride. Entrepreneurs don’t take off days. Or that’s what I believed. Then I spent four months in an ICU, and I got all my off days at once. Lying there, I kept thinking about something the doctors told me about recovery. The body doesn’t grow stronger during effort. It grows stronger during rest. The surgery is the damage. The healing happens in between, in the sleeping, the eating, the waiting.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Briyas, who spent decades in the food business, added, “Businesses are the same. So are founders. The thinking that changes a company rarely happens in the meeting. It happens on the walk after the meeting. The customer insight doesn’t arrive while staring at a dashboard. It arrives at a Sunday lunch, watching how your own family actually eats. The greatest leaps need spaces. I still work hard. Probably harder than before, because now there’s less time and more purpose. But I try to protect my Sundays now. Not because I’ve earned rest. Because rest is where the work completes itself. There are still days where something urgent might come up, but that is not part of the work schedule anymore.”

Why do you need rest and recovery?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said rest and recovery are essential to keep the body and mind healthy, especially when daily life involves constant work, stress, and long hours. “When we continuously hustle without adequate sleep or breaks, the body remains under prolonged stress. This can lead to persistent fatigue, poor concentration, headaches, mood changes, weakened immunity and worsening of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. In some cases, ignoring warning signs or an existing illness can result in serious complications requiring hospital or even ICU care, such as severe infections, respiratory failure, cardiac events, stroke or uncontrolled diabetes,” said Dr Agarwal.

You need recovery days (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) You need recovery days (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, asserted that rest is when the body gets a chance to repair and reset. “During good-quality sleep, the stress response settles, muscles recover, and the brain gets time to process and recharge. If we keep pushing without enough recovery, the effects can be subtle at first: poor sleep, fatigue, headaches, irritability or difficulty concentrating. Eventually, this constant strain can begin to affect blood pressure, metabolism and overall cardiovascular health. Rest, therefore, is not time taken away from health; it is part of maintaining it,” said Dr Saraf.

What can happen when someone is constantly hustling?

When high stress becomes a routine rather than a short phase, the body remains in a prolonged state of alertness. Dr Saraf elucidated that this can contribute to elevated blood pressure, sleep disturbances, weight gain, metabolic changes, and increased cardiovascular risk. “Lifestyle habits also suffer we may eat at odd hours, skip exercise and rely heavily on caffeine to get through the day. The fact that someone has managed this routine for years does not mean their body is coping well with it.”

When can overwork or prolonged stress actually result in an ICU stay?

Usually, prolonged stress becomes dangerous when it adds to an underlying health problem or triggers a serious event. Dr Saraf said that a heart attack, stroke, severely uncontrolled blood pressure, serious infection or major metabolic disturbance can require intensive care. “Symptoms such as chest pain, severe breathlessness, fainting, sudden weakness, confusion or persistent palpitations should never be dismissed as “just exhaustion” and need urgent medical attention,” said Dr Saraf.

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What signs suggest that the body is asking us to slow down?

If tiredness continues despite adequate sleep, that deserves attention. “Frequent headaches, persistent poor sleep, irritability, reduced exercise tolerance, unexplained weight changes, recurring acidity or repeatedly high blood pressure are other signs worth discussing with a doctor. These symptoms can have many causes, so it is important not to label everything as stress without evaluation,” said Dr Saraf.

How can people recover better without completely stepping away from their responsibilities?

Recovery can begin with simple, consistent habits: aim for 7–9 hours of sleep, eat at reasonably regular times, stay physically active, and create some screen-free time every day. “A walk, quiet meal with family or even a few minutes away from work can help the mind and body shift gears. Most importantly, don’t wait until exhaustion forces you to stop. A planned pause is far healthier than a forced shutdown.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.