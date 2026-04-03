Sunaina Roshan opens up about ‘reversing’ grade 3 fatty liver; shares how her ‘unbreakable’ spirit helped: ‘Was addicted to junk, alcohol’

Sunaina Roshan, 54, opened up about her “unbreakable” spirit, sharing how she managed to “reverse” her grade 3 fatty liver with discipline. “Discipline saved my life, and I don’t say that lightly. I was diagnosed with grade 3 fatty liver. I was addicted to junk food, and alcohol addiction made it even worse. And I didn’t realise how much it was affecting my body. When I saw my reports, I had two choices — ignore them or heal my body. So, I made one decision,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

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The film producer, who is the sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, continued, “Exercising regularly, eating healthy but delicious home-cooked meals, and choosing my health first. I trained, I moved, I showed up even when I didn’t feel like it. And I managed to reverse my grade 3 fatty liver through my unbreakable spirit. If your body is asking you to change, listen and act on it.”