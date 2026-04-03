Sunaina Roshan opens up about ‘reversing’ grade 3 fatty liver; shares how her ‘unbreakable’ spirit helped: ‘Was addicted to junk, alcohol’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sunaina Roshan, 54, opened up about her “unbreakable” spirit, sharing how she managed to “reverse” her grade 3 fatty liver with discipline. “Discipline saved my life, and I don’t say that lightly. I was diagnosed with grade 3 fatty liver. I was addicted to junk food, and alcohol addiction made it even worse. And I didn’t realise how much it was affecting my body. When I saw my reports, I had two choices — ignore them or heal my body. So, I made one decision,” she shared in a post on Instagram.
The film producer, who is the sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, continued, “Exercising regularly, eating healthy but delicious home-cooked meals, and choosing my health first. I trained, I moved, I showed up even when I didn’t feel like it. And I managed to reverse my grade 3 fatty liver through my unbreakable spirit. If your body is asking you to change, listen and act on it.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Agreeing, Dr Swapnil Sharma, consultant liver transplant and gastrointestinal surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said timing is important. “Even advanced fatty liver can improve, and sometimes reverse, if action is taken before permanent scarring, or cirrhosis, develops. The liver can heal itself, but it needs consistent changes. Weight loss, a better diet, and reducing alcohol intake are the three most crucial factors,” said Dr Sharma.
Fatty liver doesn’t develop overnight, and it won’t resolve overnight either. “Regular exercise, careful eating habits, and avoiding triggers like alcohol and processed foods create the right environment for the liver to heal. In this case, discipline isn’t about being perfect; it’s about showing up every day,” said Dr Sharma.
The focus should be on simple, balanced, home-cooked meals. “Diets high in vegetables, enough protein, whole grains, and healthy fats can help reduce fat buildup in the liver. At the same time, cutting back on sugar, refined carbohydrates, and fried foods is essential. Many people underestimate how much sugary drinks and packaged foods can worsen fatty liver.
Physical activity is one of the strongest tools available. “It improves insulin sensitivity, helps burn stored fat, and directly reduces liver fat. Even moderate activities, such as brisk walking, strength training, or cycling, when done regularly, can lead to noticeable improvement. The key is to keep it sustainable, not intense,” said Dr Sharma.
View this post on Instagram
Even in cases called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, now called MASLD, alcohol can speed up damage. “For someone already diagnosed with Grade 3 fatty liver, it is strongly advised to avoid alcohol completely to prevent further strain on the liver,” said Dr Sharma.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.