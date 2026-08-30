Sun exposure vs smoking: Which ages your skin faster? Dermatologist explains

Any guess which one causes your skin to age faster? (Images: Pexels)

Ageing of the skin is inevitable, with wrinkles, fine lines or even spots taking over. However, certain lifestyle choices may accelerate the process. Two popular culprits often blamed online are sun exposure and smoking. A few online claims even say that sun exposure can accelerate skin ageing more than smoking. Let’s find out!

“Both sun and smoking harm the skin, but in different ways,” explains Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician at Aster RV Hospital. Understanding how each affects the skin can help you take steps to protect your complexion.

Even infrequent smoking over a long time will lead to premature skin aging (Image: Pexels) Even infrequent smoking over a long time will lead to premature skin aging (Image: Pexels)

Sun exposure, especially ultraviolet (UV) radiation, is one of the primary environmental causes of premature skin ageing. UV rays penetrate deep into the skin, damaging collagen and elastin—the fibers that keep the skin smooth and elastic.