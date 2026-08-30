Sun exposure vs smoking: Which ages your skin faster? Dermatologist explains

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Ageing of the skin is inevitable, with wrinkles, fine lines or even spots taking over. However, certain lifestyle choices may accelerate the process. Two popular culprits often blamed online are sun exposure and smoking. A few online claims even say that sun exposure can accelerate skin ageing more than smoking. Let’s find out!
“Both sun and smoking harm the skin, but in different ways,” explains Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician at Aster RV Hospital. Understanding how each affects the skin can help you take steps to protect your complexion.
Sun exposure, especially ultraviolet (UV) radiation, is one of the primary environmental causes of premature skin ageing. UV rays penetrate deep into the skin, damaging collagen and elastin—the fibers that keep the skin smooth and elastic.
“When these fibers break down, the skin loses its ability to repair itself, leading to wrinkles, sagging, rough texture, uneven tone, and pigmentation,” says Dr Prabhu. Chronic UV exposure also triggers inflammation and oxidative stress, which further accelerate cellular ageing. Over time, repeated unprotected sun exposure causes long-lasting structural damage, making the skin appear older than it actually is.
Smoking accelerates ageing in a subtler but equally damaging way. It restricts blood circulation, reduces oxygen and nutrient delivery, and increases oxidative stress, which dries out the skin and hampers repair. Collagen formation slows, and wound healing is delayed, leaving the skin dull, uneven, and lined. “Heavy and regular smokers tend to develop deeper wrinkles, grayish skin tone, and noticeable loss of firmness, while occasional smokers still experience premature ageing over time due to oxidative stress,” explains Dr Prabhu.
In comparison, sun damage affects larger areas of the body and penetrates deeper into skin layers, making its impact more widespread and long-lasting. Smoking mainly affects the face but compounds the signs of ageing caused by sun exposure. Both factors can, however, be mitigated with conscious care. Using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and minimising sun exposure, along with quitting or reducing smoking, can significantly slow down premature skin ageing.
Ultimately, Dr Prabhu emphasises, “It’s not just about avoiding wrinkles; it’s about preserving the skin’s health and repair mechanisms.” Combining sun protection, a smoke-free lifestyle, and proper skin care routines allows the skin to maintain its natural elasticity, tone, and youthful glow for longer.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.