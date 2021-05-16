Sumona Chakravarti shares she suffers from stage IV endometriosis: What is the disorder?

She wrote: "Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. (sic)"

Actor Sumona Chakravarti recently took to social media to share an important message about her health. She wrote a long message informing how difficult lockdown has been for her, but her privilege makes her better than most. And that, she has been battling endometriosis since 2011.

“Did a proper workout at home after ages….Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” she wrote.

She then went on write: “Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. (sic)”

She concluded the note by expressing her gratitude. “The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. 💗💗💗 N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. Ps sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Endometriosis is a disorder wherein the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. It is marked with with a host of symptoms, like severe cramps during periods, heavy menstrual flow, pain during sexual intercourse. One can look for medical assistance to manage the symptoms.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen details her endometriosis surgery and recuperation process on social media

Former supermodel and chef Padma Lakshmi is one of the many celebrities to speak openly about the disorder. Although she had painful periods growing up, it took her as late as 2005 to realise she suffered from a chronic condition. She had to be rushed to the hospital because of abdominal cramps.

“It turned out that some endometrial tissue had wrapped itself around my small intestine like a tourniquet. The gastroenterological surgeon who called this tissue ‘scar tissue’, said he snipped it off and that I should be fine. Again, I was far from fine, and all of the symptoms I had came raging back with my next period,” she said.

Things changed when, at 36, she met Dr Seckin. The latter expressed shock she had been living with the condition for so many years.

“Nobody wants to talk about this stuff. It’s an incredibly private subject for most women, and even more so for a teenage girl. If I had been diagnosed at 16, or 26 or even 32, I would have gained valuable time. I would have been able to be more present for my family and friends… [had] a greater capacity to advance professionally, and I would have also had a greater capacity for intimacy,” she stated in a report in endofound.org.

In 2009, they both came together and founded Endometriosis Foundation of America. Its purpose is “combating” endometriosis “through advocacy, targeted research, education, and increasing awareness”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle