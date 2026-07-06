TV actor Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis excision surgery: ‘Not sharing for sympathy’

Sumona Chakravarti, popular for her supportive role in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently shared a health update with her fans on social media. “On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time to say goodbye to it,” she shared on Instagram, adding: “I’m sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Prabha Agrawal, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Laparoscopic Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad, said that in India, over 42 million women are affected by endometriosis. “Endometriosis is a condition in which endometrium-like tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus on the ovaries, pelvic lining, rectum, urinary bladder and other organs. This is commonly found in women of reproductive age,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

The most common symptom of endometriosis is severe pain during the periods, which is far worse than the common period cramps. “Other symptoms include pain during or after sex, pain during bowel movement or painful urination during periods, excessive bleeding, extreme fatigue and nausea”.

When do you need surgery?

For mild endometriosis cases, Dr Agrawal said that pain medication can be combined with a few hormonal pills. In case medication doesn’t help, the doctor may advise surgical intervention where the endometriotic lining is removed along with the scar tissues.

“In extreme cases or in cases where the patient is unable to become pregnant, the doctor may advise a medical therapy prior to the conceiving attempts. This helps in restoring the normal reproductive anatomy and helps the organs to function normally, thereby increasing the chances of becoming pregnant. Endometriosis treatment is a highly customized treatment for each patient,” shared Dr Agarwal.

Is it always necessary?

Dr Renu Sehgal, chairperson of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Artemis Hospital, clarifies that not every patient with endometriosis requires surgical treatment. In many cases, doctors recommend conservative management first. “Many women with endometriosis can manage their symptoms without surgery, especially when the condition is mild or moderate,” Dr Sehgal said.

According to her, non-surgical treatment is usually considered when:

Pain is manageable

The condition is not progressing rapidly

There are no large ovarian cysts

Fertility is not significantly affected

“If the pain is not severe and there are no major complications, doctors usually suggest medication, pain management and lifestyle changes to help control symptoms,” Dr Sehgal explained.

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Several treatments can help control pain and slow the growth of endometrial tissue. “Doctors commonly prescribe pain relief medicines and hormonal treatments to reduce symptoms and slow the growth of endometrial tissue,” Dr Sehgal said.

Common non-surgical options include:

Pain relief medications to manage pelvic discomfort

Hormonal therapies, such as birth control pills

Progestin therapy

Hormone-regulating injections

These treatments help regulate hormone levels and reduce inflammation associated with the condition.

Lifestyle changes can also play a supportive role in managing symptoms. “Adequate sleep, stress management and an anti-inflammatory diet may help reduce pain and improve overall well-being,” Dr Sehgal said.

Sumona Chakravarti endometriosis has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.