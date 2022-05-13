Beat the heat with these ‘summer-friendly foods’

The sweltering summer heat is only becoming unbearable, making it extremely important to consume nourishing summer foods to beat the heat.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested some such foods that one must include in their diet.

“Are you looking for foods to beat the heat this season? Here are few summer-friendly foods that will help you cool down,” she wrote.

Sabja

It is a natural coolant, and helps alleviate acidity, constipation. It also aids skin health.

Barley

Barley is inherently cooling, anti-inflammatory and a wonderful detoxifier for the liver.

Mint

Here’s why you should have mint this season (Photo: Pixabay) Here’s why you should have mint this season (Photo: Pixabay)

Mint leaf or pudina is a soothing herb that provides relief in case of indigestion and stomach upsets. It is known to have anti-inflammatory and calming properties beneficial to beat the heat in summers.

Bael

Bael makes for a good summer drink. It helps the body cool down by reducing the heat. It also helps boost energy.

Kokum

Kokum has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-ageing properties and also helps to reduce body heat. A cool and refreshing kokum sharbat is an excellent choice for summer.

Coconut water

The cooling properties, together with its minerals and electrolytes, make coconut water a refreshing summer drink. It keeps the body hydrated and the skin toned.

Cucumber

Time to have more cucumbers in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Time to have more cucumbers in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A summer must-have, it eliminates toxins from the body and works as an excellent coolant.

Watermelon

Watermelon is 92 per cent water – the fluid-filled fruit is a rich source of vitamin A, C and B6 along with potassium. Eating a bowl every day can help beat dehydration.

Sprouts

It’s a great summer cooler and can be eaten with cucumbers and bell peppers.

Besides all the above, drinking a lot of water is a must, said Batra.

